NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400

NASCAR heads to the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend for the 2023 AdventHealth 400. The Cup Series is coming off the 2023 Wurth 400, which was won by Martin Truex Jr., ending a lengthy winless streak in non-exhibition Cup races. The 2023 AdventHealth 400 will be held on Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.

This has recently been a Busch-dominated race as Kyle won it in 2021, and Kurt took the checkered flag last year. Kurt isn’t currently in the race field for this year’s edition of the race so is unlikely to make it back-to-back wins at this race.

Kyle Larson has been on fire to start the NASCAR season. He came away with two wins last month and begins the week with the best odds of winning this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson is installed at +500 and is followed by William Byron (+600), Tyler Reddick (+750), Truex Jr. (+750) and Denny Hamlin (+800).

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 AdventHealth 400.