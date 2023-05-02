 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 01, 2023 in Dover, Delaware. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend for the 2023 AdventHealth 400. The Cup Series is coming off the 2023 Wurth 400, which was won by Martin Truex Jr., ending a lengthy winless streak in non-exhibition Cup races. The 2023 AdventHealth 400 will be held on Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.

This has recently been a Busch-dominated race as Kyle won it in 2021, and Kurt took the checkered flag last year. Kurt isn’t currently in the race field for this year’s edition of the race so is unlikely to make it back-to-back wins at this race.

Kyle Larson has been on fire to start the NASCAR season. He came away with two wins last month and begins the week with the best odds of winning this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson is installed at +500 and is followed by William Byron (+600), Tyler Reddick (+750), Truex Jr. (+750) and Denny Hamlin (+800).

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 AdventHealth 400.

2023 AdventHealth 400 Cup Series Opening Odds

Driver Odds to win
Driver Odds to win
Kyle Larson +500
William Byron +600
Tyler Reddick +750
Martin Truex Jr. +750
Denny Hamlin +800
Christopher Bell +800
Chase Elliott +1200
Ross Chastain +1400
Bubba Wallace +1500
Kyle Busch +1600
Ryan Blaney +1800
Kevin Harvick +1800
Joey Logano +2200
Ty Gibbs +3500
Daniel Suarez +3500
Brad Keselowski +3500
Josh Berry +6000
Chase Briscoe +6500
Ryan Preece +10000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
Erik Jones +10000
Chris Buescher +10000
Austin Dillon +10000
Austin Cindric +10000
Aric Almirola +10000
Justin Haley +15000
A.J. Allmendinger +15000
Michael McDowell +25000
Corey Lajoie +30000
Ty Dillon +50000
Todd Gilliland +50000
Noah Gragson +50000
Josh Bilicki +50000
Harrison Burton +50000
Brennan Poole +50000
J.J. Yeley +50000

