Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, May 2

The Philadelphia Phillies (15-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (17-13) will play game two of their three-game series on Tuesday, May 2. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 10:10 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+. Philadelphia will start Matt Strahm (2-2, 2.31 ERA), while L.A. will counter with Julio Urias (3-3, 4.41 ERA).

The Dodgers are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Phillies are the +135 road underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Phillies-Dodgers picks: Tuesday, May 2

Injury report

Phillies

Out: CF Christian Pache (knee), SP Ranger Suarez (forearm)

Dodgers

Out: DH J.D. Martinez (back)

Starting pitchers

Matt Strahm vs. Julio Urias

Strahm will be hoping for another strong outing like his last one. After back-to-back losses allowing three earned runs, he pitched 5.1 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners. The Phillies were able to hold onto the narrow 1-0 lead, and Strahm picked up his second win of the season after allowing only two hits and striking out five.

The southpaw Urias started the year strong but has gotten rocked his last two times out. Most recently, he allowed six earned runs on seven hits in just 5.2 innings of work against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias struck out five and walked two but earned his third loss of the season after starting 3-0.

Over/Under pick

Strahm was able to bounce back in his last start but has gotten tagged for at least three earned runs multiple times this season. Urias has been brutally bad recently, allowing 13 earned runs over his last three starts. With the first game of this series ending with 17 runs scored, I’m taking the over.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The story of this game is that Harper is looking to shatter the record for fastest recovery from Tommy John surgery. He is expected to be the DH in this game but gets greeted with a lefty/lefty matchup. Los Angeles is riding a four-game win streak, but it just feels like the Phillies are about to play some inspired baseball.

Pick: Phillies