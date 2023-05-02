Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Astros on Tuesday, May 2

The Houston Astros will look to make it two in a row over the visiting San Francisco Giants tonight when they send Hunter Brown to the mound in game two of a three-game series. The Astros will send Hunter Brown to the mound (3-0, 2.37 ERA), while the Giants will counter with Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 2.70). First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.

The Astros are -180 favorites on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Giants are +155 underdogs. The total is set at 8.

Giants-Astros picks: Tuesday, May 2

Injury report

Giants

Out: OF Mike Yastrezemski (left hamstring strain), SS Brandon Crawford (right calf strain), INF/OF Darin Ruf (right wrist inflammation), SP Alex Wood (left hamstring strain), OF Bryce Johnson (concussion)

Astros

Day to day: SP Luis Garcia (right elbow discomfort)

Out: SP Jose Urquidy (right shoulder inflammation), OF Chas McCormick (lower back tightness), LF Michael Brantely (right shoulder), 2B Jose Altuve (fracture right thumb), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (right arm muscle strain),

Starting pitchers

Anthony DeSclafani vs. Hunter Brown

DeSclafani is finally pitching like the starter the Giants envisioned when they signed him to an extension after the 2021 season, as the 33-year-old went at least six innings in four of his five starts in April while allowing two earned runs or less four times. DeSclafani is among the league’s best at limiting walks (96th percentile in walk rate) and has increased the efficiency of his slider, as hitters are averaging .191 on the pitch after hitting .452 on it last season.

Brown is quickly becoming crucial to the Astros’ rotation, as the team is already down two starters with a third seemingly headed to the injured list after Garcia left yesterday’s game after only eight pitches. The rookie righty has gotten off to a strong start this season thanks to his electric fastball (86th percentile in velocity) and strong slider (.190 batting average against).

Over/Under pick

I’m backing the under in what should be a strong pitching matchup. The Astros bullpen ended up having to cover all nine innings last night, which means that there’ll be even more pressure for Brown to give Houston some length. That, coupled with DeSclafani penchant for limiting baserunners, should lead to a low-scoring affair.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

I like the Giants here. While I think this’ll be a close game most of the way, I think the Giants get a run or two at the end off the Astros’ taxed bullpen.

Pick: Giants