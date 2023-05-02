Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, May 2

After a very light main slate on Monday, there are a whopping 12 games to choose from over at DraftKings DFS today beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. That’s a lot of options to sift through, so to help you out here are three of our favorite teams to stack.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, May 2

Willy Adames ($5,900)

Rowdy Tellez ($4,800)

William Contreras ($4,600)

Brian Anderson ($4,100)

No better place to start than Coors Field. Rockies starter Ryan Feltner hasn’t allowed an earned run over his last two starts, but four of his five outings this year have been away from home — the righty has a career 6.66 ERA at Coors, and he allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings to the lowly Washington Nationals back in April.

With an estimated run total over six tonight, the Brewers are among the best plays on the entire slate, and Feltner’s reverse platoon splits — he’s allowed an .860 OPS to righties in his career that’s 130 points higher than what he’s given up to lefties — will allow you to grab a little bit of a discount on Milwaukee’s right-handed bats.

Mike Trout ($6,300)

Hunter Renfroe ($4,900)

Anthony Rendon ($4,200)

Brandon Drury ($4,100)

Cardinals starter Steven Matz has struggled so far this season, with a 6.23 ERA over his first five starts. He’s had a particularly hard time against righties, who are batting a robust .345/.417/.548 against the southpaw. Trout and Renfroe have been crushing the ball all year, especially against lefties, while Rendon (batting .304 over his last six games) and Drury (1.396 OPS over his last seven) have heated up recently in addition to holding the platoon advantage.

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,700)

Jorge Mateo ($4,700)

Anthony Santander ($4,300)

Austin Hays ($4,100)

If you’re looking to go bargain shopping, the O’s are a team to target. Baltimore is seventh in team OPS against lefties so far this year, and Royals starter Ryan Yarbrough has given up seven runs over his last 10.1 innings. (Yarbrough also isn’t fully stretched out yet, meaning more at-bats for the O’s against a bad K.C. bullpen.) Baltimore is plenty familiar with Yarbrough from his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, and several of their right-handed hitters — especially Mateo (slugging .720 over his seven-game hitting streak) and Anthony Santander (slugging .478 over the last two weeks) — should be in position to thrive.