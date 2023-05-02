Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Knicks Game 2 on Tuesday

The Miami Heat face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday, May 2. The game will tip at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0 after a 108-101 road victory in Game 1.

The Heat were already missing Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro, both of whom are out for the rest of the playoffs, and Jimmy Butler suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Game 1 against the Knicks. He is considered day-to-day, and the Heat may choose to sit him in Game 2 to allow him to rest up before Miami heads home for Games 3 and 4. Butler is officially listed as questionable.

Miami isn’t the only team with issues on the injury front. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both considered questionable for Game 2 with ankle issues. Jericho Sims remains out for the rest of the playoffs.

The Knicks are 6.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 206.5. New York is -275 on the moneyline while Miami is priced at +230.

Heat vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -6.5

There’s a caveat here. I think that the Heat will likely choose to sit Butler after reading reports of how bad the ankle injury looked in the hours following Game 1. If Butler sits, the Knicks should be able to take this one and cover at home, even if Brunson is limited or out. New York covered the spread in both of its home games in the first-round series. However, if Butler plays and looks to be at his normal capabilities, I think that the Heat will cover the +6.5 spread. Keep an eye out for injury updates.

Over/Under: Under 206.5

I’m not sure I would be betting the under here if the injury report weren’t so vastly significant, but with Butler potentially sitting and Randle and Brunson looking at reduced playing time or efficiency with ankle injuries, I don’t have high hopes for the over here. Game 1’s total was 209 and even if the stars play, their injuries may limit them from putting those last few points on the board tonight.