Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Warriors Game 1 on Tuesday

The NBA Western Conference semifinal matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors gets underway on Tuesday, May 2. Tipoff from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California is set for 10 p.m. ET and will air on TNT. The winner of this series will advance to the Western Conference final with a shot at the NBA Finals on the line.

The Lakers have three players listed as day-to-day. Star small forward LeBron James is probable with right foot soreness, while power forward Anthony Davis is probable with a right foot stress injury. Center Mo Bamba is questionable with left ankle soreness.

Forward Andre Iguodala was a vocal leader on the bench during the Warriors’ opening series with the Sacramento Kings since he has been sidelined with a wrist injury. There is still a chance he can return during the playoffs, but he will miss the opener. Forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. is day-to-day with a toe injury.

Golden State is the 4.5-point favorite at home at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Warriors have -190 moneyline odds, making the Lakers the underdogs at +160. The point total is set at 228.

Lakers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -4.5

Golden State is coming off a blowout victory in Game 7 of its first-round series against the Kings. While the Warriors allowed Sacramento to hang around in the series, Stephen Curry put the team on his back and dominated. The Warriors now get to return home and despite a three-game losing streak against Los Angeles, they should be able to not only win but cover in game one.

Over/Under: Under 228

These teams have matched up four times this season. The point totals in those games were 232, 212, 235 and 218. Golden State’s offense is tough to slow down, but if there is a team that can do it, it is the Lakers. I think we see the under hit in the first game of this series.