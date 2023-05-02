Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s NBA playoff games

We’ve got two games in the 2023 NBA playoffs Tuesday on TNT, with Heat-Knicks getting things started before Lakers-Warriors caps off the action. Here’s a few of our favorite player props for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry over 5.5 assists vs. Lakers (-145)

After hovering in the low to mid 20s in shot attempts for most of the first round, Curry hoisted 38 attempts in his 50-point Game 7. You can almost guarantee the Lakers won’t let him chuck at will in Game 1, which likely means traps and doubles. That opens up Golden State’s supporting players and Curry will get them the ball. He’s gone over this mark three times in the playoffs so far, but one under came at five assists. Look for Curry to be more of a passer tonight against LA’s defense.

Bam Adebayo over 8.5 rebounds vs. Knicks (-105)

The Heat big man has been around this mark in just about every game so far during the playoffs. He’s gone over this line just three times but two unders came with eight rebounds. There’s a chance Jimmy Butler doesn’t suit up in this contest, which means Adebayo will need to be a bigger factor on the boards. Look for him to get at least nine rebounds in Tuesday’s game.

LeBron James under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Warriors (-135)

James has improved his marksmanship from behind the arc significantly during his storied career, but he’s hardly a volume three-point shooter. This line is too high to take the over, even if the payoff is nice at +105 on it. James has only gone over this mark once in the playoffs, and he’s currently hitting just 19.5% of his shots from deep in the postseason. Back him to stay under this line Tuesday in Game 1.