NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday’s NBA playoff games

We’ve got two games in the NBA playoffs Tuesday, and some injury news means there’s potential for rotation players to have bigger roles relative to their price points to create value in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks, $5,000

Toppin had a quiet series in the first round against the Cavaliers, but tallied 32 DKFP in Game 1 against the Heat thanks to Julius Randle’s absence. The power forward is once again listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and he’ll likely have some minutes limit if he does suit up. That means more playing time and usage for Toppin, who the Knicks hope can develop into something more than just an athletic presence.

Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat, $4,800

Eventually the Heat were going to need their veteran point guard to be a bigger factor in games. That script worked well in Game 1, where Lowry went for 43.8 DKFP. If Jimmy Butler is out tonight, Lowry and Bam Adebayo will be the focal points offensively for Miami. Lowry doesn’t quite have the perimeter shooting upside of someone like Max Strus or Duncan Robinson, but his overall usage will be high. Back him as a value add tonight.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Los Angeles Lakers, $3,900

Playing time might be a concern for those looking to add Vanderbilt, as he has gotten less than 20 minutes in the last two games. This is the series he might see more run in and could have a profound impact on the glass against the smaller Warriors. Vanderbilt topped 21 DKFP three times against the Grizzlies, even hitting 30 DKFP in a game. At this price point, he’s worth adding to round out lineups.