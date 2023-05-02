How to watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 2 on TV and via live stream

The Miami Heat take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The game will air on TNT and tip at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Heat currently lead the series 1-0, but may find themselves in trouble in Game 2 after star Jimmy Butler suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Game 1 that could keep him on the bench tonight. The Heat shocked the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, winning in just five games thanks to Butler’s performance. He had a team-high 25 points in Game 1 and hopefully, he’ll be able to suit up again tonight.

The Knicks beat the Cavaliers in five in the first round, but fell at home against the Heat in Game 1. Jalen Brunson suffered an ankle injury that has him listed as day-to-day, which could be an issue for the Knicks. Julius Randle is also day-to-day and missed Game 1. If both stars are able to suit up tonight, New York has a great chance of leveling the series.

Heat vs. Knicks

Date: Tuesday, May 2

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.