How to watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game 1 on TV and via live stream

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will begin their Western Conference semifinals matchup on Tuesday, May 2. Tipoff from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET with the game airing on TNT.

Los Angeles got to the semifinals after a series win over the Memphis Grizzlies. It took six games, and their two losses came on the road. The Lakers are led by stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but it was Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell who put in strong showings to lift LA in this particular matchup.

Golden State has been notoriously bad on the road this season, so it has to take advantage of being at home. The Warriors advanced to the semifinals after a scare in the first round from the Sacramento Kings. The series went seven games, but Stephen Curry and company showed off their playoff experience with a dominant performance in Game 7. They’ll look to keep that momentum going against another California opponent in this series.

Lakers vs. Warriors

Date: Tuesday, May 2

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.