Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Matchday 34 in the English Premier League will conclude Tuesday with Arsenal taking on Chelsea in a North West London derby. Both clubs are trending in vastly different directions ahead of this clash, with Arsenal fighting for a league title while Chelsea sit in the middle of the table as the season nears its conclusion.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arsenal v. Chelsea

Date: Tuesday, May 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: NBCsports.com

Odds, picks & predictions

Arsenal: -165

Draw: +320

Chelsea: +475

Moneyline pick: Arsenal -165

The Gunners enter this match low on confidence after a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City to lose control of the title race. Arsenal have suffered three draws and a loss in the last four matches, giving up points from a winning position twice in those draws. The club has secured a Champions League berth for next season but will rue this stretch if it does indeed fall short of the league title.

Fortunately for Arsenal, Chelsea come into this contest in worse shape. The Blues have lost four of their last five matches, and haven’t picked up three points in domestic play since March 11. Chelsea’s insane spending in the January transfer window and changing the manager twice has not resulted in any differences on the pitch, so it’ll be back to the drawing board for this front office in the summer.

Rivalry games can be tricky to predict, but Arsenal are the better side and did defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge 1-0 back in November. The Gunners should be able to right the ship in front of their home fans, so back them to take all three points in Tuesday’s contest.