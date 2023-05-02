 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

We go over everything you need to know for Arsenal vs. Chelsea on Matchday 34.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal holds off Marc Cucurella of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on November 06, 2022 in London, England.
Matchday 34 in the English Premier League will conclude Tuesday with Arsenal taking on Chelsea in a North West London derby. Both clubs are trending in vastly different directions ahead of this clash, with Arsenal fighting for a league title while Chelsea sit in the middle of the table as the season nears its conclusion.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arsenal v. Chelsea

Date: Tuesday, May 2
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBCsports.com

Odds, picks & predictions

Arsenal: -165
Draw: +320
Chelsea: +475

Moneyline pick: Arsenal -165

The Gunners enter this match low on confidence after a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City to lose control of the title race. Arsenal have suffered three draws and a loss in the last four matches, giving up points from a winning position twice in those draws. The club has secured a Champions League berth for next season but will rue this stretch if it does indeed fall short of the league title.

Fortunately for Arsenal, Chelsea come into this contest in worse shape. The Blues have lost four of their last five matches, and haven’t picked up three points in domestic play since March 11. Chelsea’s insane spending in the January transfer window and changing the manager twice has not resulted in any differences on the pitch, so it’ll be back to the drawing board for this front office in the summer.

Rivalry games can be tricky to predict, but Arsenal are the better side and did defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge 1-0 back in November. The Gunners should be able to right the ship in front of their home fans, so back them to take all three points in Tuesday’s contest.

