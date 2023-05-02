How many times have Stephen Curry and LeBron James played? Who has the better record?

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face off in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, setting up a dream contest for fans, bettors, media and the league itself. These two franchises have dominated the conversation around the NBA, headlined by the two stars; Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Lakers forward LeBron James.

Curry is the star of this generation. He’s the undersized sharpshooter who changed the game of basketball and elevated a franchise that was lost in the NBA wilderness. James is potentially the greatest basketball player of all time, an unstoppable force who has asserted his will on the league across portions of three decades. This is a matchup that will always get attention.

Here’s a look at how Curry and James have fared against each other in their career, with stats from Land of Basketball.

The two have met 43 times overall with 20 games in the regular season, 22 in the playoffs and one game in the play-in tournament. The regular season series is dead even at 10-10, while Curry holds a 15-7 edge in the postseason. James and the Lakers won the play-in game over the Warriors, with the King hitting a massive three-pointer late to provide the difference for LA.

Of course, the most iconic meetings between Curry and James came in four straight NBA Finals appearances from 2015 to 2018. Curry’s Warriors won three of the meetings, but James’ triumph may have been the most memorable with the Cavaliers coming back from a 3-1 deficit over the 73-win Warriors.

Both Curry and James have four championships to their name. The Warriors guard has just one Finals MVP award, while James has collected that honor four times. James also has four regular season MVP awards to Curry’s two.

This iconic playoff series will add yet another chapter in the legacies of both players as they attempt to reach the top of the NBA mountain one more time.