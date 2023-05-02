How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on May 2

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Tonight’s episode of NXT will be a busy one as we’re just one week removed from the Spring Breakin’ special and are on the fast track towards the Battleground pay-per-view later in the month. We should see matches start to get added to that card beginning tonight. We’ll also see a handful of NXT stars making their final appearances at the PC tonight after being selected in the 2023 WWE Draft this past week.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, May 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes notched his first successful title defense at Spring Breakin’ last week, putting down Grayson Waller. After match, Hayes officially issued a challenge to Bron Breakker for a Stand and Deliver rematch at Battleground later this month. Breakker, who had demolished Andre Chase earlier in the night, responded by attacking both the champ and Trick Williams, eventually spearing Hayes through one of the LED screens. We’ll be sure to hear from the former champ tonight after laying this vicious attack.

NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell successfully defended her title last Tuesday, defeating both Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton in a triple-threat match. Stratton was able to hit a moonsault on Perez near the end of the match, but the champ was able to pull her out the ring and get the pin on Perez to pick up the victory. It appears that a one-on-one battle between the champ and Stratton is in the works for Battleground and with Hartwell being drafted to Monday Night Raw, it appears that her days as champion are numnbered.

Speaking of the draft, a handful of other NXT stars officially got the call up to the main roster by being drafted over the past few days. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were drafted to Friday Night Smackdown and tonight, they will defend their belts against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, who were drafted to Monday Night Raw. JD McDonagh was drafted to Raw as well and he’ll have his final match on NXT tonight when going one-on-one with Dragon Lee. Other draftees include Apollo Crews and Zoey Stark heading to Raw while Pretty Deadly and Cameron Grimes are Smackdown bound. Von Wagner has been declared a free agent.

Also on the show, North American Champion Wes Lee will defend his title against Drew Gulak. We’ll also get a pair of blowoff matches for simmering feuds as Gigi Dolin takes on former tag partner Jacy Jayne and Axiom goes one-on-one with Scrypts.