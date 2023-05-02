When is Backlash 2023?

The WWE will head to the Caribbean this weekend with Backlash coming live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The show will take place on Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

Backlash is annual staple on the company’s spring calendar and is usually the first pay-per-view after Wrestlemania. As the name suggests, it’s the “backlash” from Wrestlemania and typically features rematches from the company’s marquee event. However, that’s not really the case this year, as the focus has been placed on the show’s location in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This will be the first ppv for the island since New Year’s Revolution in January of 2005 and will be the first of two ppv’s outside of the continental United States that the company will hold this month.

The headliner of the show is Puerto Rican pop icon Bad Bunny stepping into the ring to face Damian Priest in a street fight match. Helping Rey Mysterio defeat his son Dominik at Wrestlemania last month, Bad Bunny has been at odds with the Judgement Day and his former friend Priest ever since. Originally set to host this ppv, he will now step into the ring. Other marquee matches on the show includes Cody Rhodes taking on Brock Lesnar and the Bloodline battling Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle in a six-man tag team match.

Backlash 2023 info

Date: Saturday, May 6th

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelo, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Streaming service: Peacock