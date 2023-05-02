Is Julius Randle playing for the Knicks on Tuesday in Game 2 vs. the Heat?

The New York Knicks will attempt to level their second-round series with the Miami Heat when the two teams meet in Game 2 Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are hoping Julius Randle will be able to suit up for this contest after missing Game 1 due to an ankle injury. Here’s the latest on his status for Tuesday’s contest.

Julius Randle injury updates

Randle is officially listed as questionable for Game 2, which is the same designation he had for Game 1. The Knicks were competitive in that contest but did get pushed around a bit on the glass late. Randle’s presence, even if he’s still recovering from the ankle issue, will help on that front.

If Randle can’t suit up, the Knicks likely maintain their rotation and run with Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson in the frontcourt. R.J. Barrett will also see more minutes at the four spots.