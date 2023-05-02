Is Jalen Brunson playing for the Knicks on Tuesday in Game 2 vs. the Heat?

The New York Knicks will try to level their second-round series with the Miami Heat when the two teams meet in Game 2 Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. An unexpected injury popped up on the report ahead of the contest, with Jalen Brunson seemingly having an ankle issue after playing 40 minutes in Game 1. Here’s the latest on his status for Tuesday’s contest.

Jalen Brunson injury updates

Brunson has officially been listed as questionable, so there’s some doubt as to whether he’ll be able to suit up. There were no clear indications he suffered this injury in Game 1, but the workload could be a lot for the point guard after playing heavy minutes down the stretch of the regular season. It seems like Brunson will eventually play, but don’t expect a ruling until the game gets closer.

If Brunson cannot suit up, Immanuel Quickley will take over as the lead point guard. Derrick Rose might also see some minutes but Quickley and Quentin Grimes are more likely to lead the backcourt.