How to Compete for UFC 290 VIP Package via Reignmakers UFC 288 Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers UFC holders will be able to compete for yet another UFC VIP experience!

DraftKings will host a Reignmakers UFC Portfolio-gated contest for UFC 288, which will include a first-place UFC 290 VIP package for two.

Finishers second through sixth will also win a pair of tickets to UFC 290, along with $700 cash for travel and accommodations, plus a pair of FanX Experience tickets. Users who finish seventh to 101st will receive UFC Fight Night 5.13.23 Event Packs as prizing.

How to Enter

In order to compete in the UFC 288 Portfolio-Gated Contest, users must hold at least five (5) Genesis RARE+ Bantamweight fighter game cards.

UFC 290 VIP Package

Reignmakers UFC users competing in this contest will contend for the first-place prize of a UFC 290 VIP package for two. Here’s the breakdown of the package:

$3,000 cash for travel/accommodations

Reserved seating at weigh-ins

Weigh-in Meet & Greet opportunity (first come, first serve)

Private VIP entrance at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas

In-venue hospitality with UFC Fighter appearances

Friday night post weigh-in VIP party

Credential/Lanyard

Post-fight Octagon experience

Pair of FanX Experience tickets

Set your DraftKings Reignmakers UFC lineup here: UFC 290 Experience [1st Wins VIP Experience + Fan X Tickets, 2nd-6th Win Tickets + Fan X Tickets]

See the full contest terms and conditions here.

