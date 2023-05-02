How to watch Kraken vs. Stars in Game 1 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Kraken pulled off a big upset, knocking off the defending champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs. Seattle has gotten great goaltending from Philipp Grubauer and is showing off that depth with 15 different goal scorers in the first round, no player with more than two goals.

The Stars were able to outlast the Minnesota Wild after dropping two of the first three games of the series. Dallas has arguably the best goaltender remaining with Jake Oettinger. He’s allowed just three goals over the past three games, including one shutout. Stars C Roope Hintz leads the NHL playoffs in points with 12 through six games.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Kraken vs. Stars live stream

Date: Tuesday, May 2

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.