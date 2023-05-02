How to watch Panthers vs. Maple Leafs in Game 1 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

The Panthers are coming off arguably the biggest upset in NHL playoff history, taking out the Boston Bruins in Game 7 over the weekend. Matthew Tkachuk has been leading the charge and the Panthers are looking to get out of the second round for the first time in nearly 30 years. Florida switched to Sergei Bobrovsky in net mid-series against Boston and it paid off.

The Leafs are also making history, in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004. So either team that advances it will be big news. Toronto is in the second round thanks to a few comebacks against the Lightning, whom they lost to last season in the first round. The Maple Leafs have gotten plenty of production from its top players, including Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs live stream

Date: Tuesday, May 2

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.