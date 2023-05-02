 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jerick McKinnon re-signs with Chiefs for 2023 season

The Chiefs keep the backfield band together.

Chet Gresham
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed running back Jerick McKinnon, per ESPN’s Field Yates. The shifty pass-catching back played a huge role in the Chiefs Super Bowl run last season. He scored a whopping 10 touchdowns, with nine of them receiving touchdowns. His ability in space along with Patrick Mahomes’ ability to get him the ball in creative ways, made for a perfect combo.

The Chiefs haven’t added any new running backs to the team this off-season and have declined Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 5th-year option. Going into this season we should expect Isaiah Pacheco to once again be the lead back, while McKinnon works as the third-down back.

McKinnon has dealt with injuries in recent years, but has found some consistency in Kansas City. He’ll be 31 years-old this season, but I’m not sure who they would rather have in his spot right now. We’ll see if they add any other backs this off-season, but as it is, I expect the team will be fine with the running backs that helped them win the Super Bowl last season.

