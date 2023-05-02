Jerick McKinnon re-signs with Chiefs for 2023 season

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed running back Jerick McKinnon, per ESPN’s Field Yates. The shifty pass-catching back played a huge role in the Chiefs Super Bowl run last season. He scored a whopping 10 touchdowns, with nine of them receiving touchdowns. His ability in space along with Patrick Mahomes’ ability to get him the ball in creative ways, made for a perfect combo.

The Chiefs haven’t added any new running backs to the team this off-season and have declined Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 5th-year option. Going into this season we should expect Isaiah Pacheco to once again be the lead back, while McKinnon works as the third-down back.

McKinnon has dealt with injuries in recent years, but has found some consistency in Kansas City. He’ll be 31 years-old this season, but I’m not sure who they would rather have in his spot right now. We’ll see if they add any other backs this off-season, but as it is, I expect the team will be fine with the running backs that helped them win the Super Bowl last season.