MLB lineups for Tuesday, May 2: Ronald Acuna Jr. returns, Shohei Ohtani sits

After a scare yesterday when he took a fastball off his shoulder blade, Ronald Acuna Jr. is right back in the Atlanta Braves’ lineup tonight. With a full slate of MLB games on tap, the daily lineup report will give you everything else you need to know about who’s in and who’s out.
MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, May 2
New York Mets vs. Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m. ET
Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez are both in the lineup for New York tonight, while Mark Canha plays left and Daniel Vogelbach serves as the DH.
Mets lineup at Tigers tonight:— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 2, 2023
CF Brandon Nimmo
RF Starling Marte
SS Francisco Lindor
1B Pete Alonso
2B Jeff McNeil
DH Daniel Vogelbach
LF Mark Canha
3B Brett Baty
C Francisco Alvarez
--
LHP Joey Lucchesi
Matt Vierling leads off against a lefty while Eric Haase gets a start in left, Jake Rogers catches, Jonathan Schoop starts at third and Andy Ibanez will DH.
#Tigers lineup today vs. New York Mets:— Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 2, 2023
Matt Vierling (RF)
Javier Báez (SS)
Riley Greene (CF)
Eric Haase (LF)
Spencer Torkelson (1B)
Jonathan Schoop (3B)
Andy Ibáñez (DH)
Jake Rogers (C)
Zack Short (2B)
Michael Lorenzen (RHP)
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET
Andrew McCutchen will DH once again while Carlos Santana starts at first with Connor Joe in right and Jack Suwinski in center.
Yandy Diaz is back in the lineup after a few days off due to a shoulder injury, leading off and playing first base. Jose Siri and Manuel Margot will start in left and center while Josh Lowe sits.
Lineup for 23-6 #Rays vs. #Pirates, with Guerra opening and Fleming expected to pitch bulk innings pic.twitter.com/drhyEr2U94— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 2, 2023
Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET
Ronald Acuna Jr. won’t miss a game after taking a pitch off his shoulder on Monday against the New York Mets, as he’s back leading off and playing right field. Eddie Rosario gets a start in left, Marcell Ozuna will DH and Vaughn Grissom has dropped all the way to ninth in the order.
Braves lineup for Tuesday in Miami:— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) May 2, 2023
RF Acuña Jr.
1B Olson
3B Riley
C Murphy
LF Rosario
2B Albies
CF Harris II
DH Ozuna
SS Grissom
RHP Bryce Elder
Avisail Garcia landing on the IL means Bryan de la Cruz and Jesus Sanchez in the outfield corners for Miami, while Yuli Gurriel starts at first and Jorge Soler serves as the DH.
#Marlins lineup to open a three game series against the Atlanta Braves.— Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) May 2, 2023
- Gurriel at 1B
- DLC, Jazz, Sanchez OF
- Stallings catching Sandy. pic.twitter.com/Fzp0rFz26V
Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET
TBA
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET
Business as usual for the Guardians, with Mike Zunino catching and Will Brennan getting another start in right field.
Cleveland Guardians Lineup:— Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 2, 2023
1. Steven Kwan (L) LF
2. Amed Rosario (R) SS
3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B
4. Josh Naylor (L) DH
5. Josh Bell (S) 1B
6. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B
7. Mike Zunino (R) C
8. Will Brennan (L) RF
9. Myles Straw (R) CF
Some rare good injury news for New York: Harrison Bader is set to make his 2023 debut, starting in center and batting fifth. Willie Calhoun will DH while Aaron Hicks starts in left.
Bader back. Cole on the bump. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/CauoScUdMp— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 2, 2023
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET
Blue Jays TBA
Rob Refsnyder will start and bat third against a lefty, while Enrique Hernandez is back at short, Masataka Yoshida drops to sixth in the order as the DH and Raimel Tapia spells Jarren Duran in center field.
Red Sox lineup: Verdugo RF, Turner 1B, Refsnyder LF, Devers 3B, K. Hernández SS, Yoshida DH, Arroyo 2B, Wong C, Tapia CF, Houck P— Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 2, 2023
Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET
Byron Buxton will lead off as the DH while Max Kepler drops down to sixth, Joey Gallo starts at first and Trevor Larnach gets the nod in left.
Your #MNTwins lineup for the first game of the series against the White Sox— Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) May 2, 2023
1. Byron Buxton DH
2. Jorge Polanco 2B
3. Carlos Correa SS
4. Trevor Larnach LF
5. Jose Miranda 3B
6. Max Kepler RF
7. Joey Gallo 1B
8. Christian Vásquez C
9. Michael A. Taylor CF
Joe Ryan P
Tim Anderson makes his long-awaited return from the IL, leading off and starting at shortstop. Luis Robert slides down to fifth in the order while Gavin Sheets starts in right and Yasmani Grandal gets the call behind the plate.
Today’s Sox lineup as they start a series with the first-place Twins pic.twitter.com/mIsd6YQK3V— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 2, 2023
Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET
Austin Hays will lead off while Cedric Mullins drops to ninth against a lefty. James McCann will serve as the DH while Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo start at second and short, respectively.
First of three in KC. pic.twitter.com/f5yV7mvzFu— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 2, 2023
Maikel Garcia, just called up from Triple-A, will make his season debut at third base, while Nick Pratto handles first and Michael Massey takes second with Nicky Lopez out.
The #Royals lineup as they open a series against the Orioles:— Preston Farr (@preston_b_farr) May 2, 2023
1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
2. DH Vinnie Pasquantino
3. C Salvador Perez
4. RF MJ Melendez
5. LF Edward Olivares
6. 1B Nick Pratto
7. 2B Michael Massey
8. 3B Maikel Garcia
9. CF Kyle Isbel
P Ryan Yarbrough
Los Angeles Angels vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET
Despite an off day yesterday, Shohei Ohtani isn’t in the lineup for the Angels tonight in St. Louis. It seems to just be a rest day, but something to monitor. Mike Trout will DH while Luis Rengifo starts in center and Gio Urshela gets another start at first.
5/2 Los Angeles Angels Lineup:— Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) May 2, 2023
1 SS Zach Neto
2 DH Mike Trout
3 RF Hunter Renfroe
4 3B Anthony Rendon
5 2B Brandon Drury
6 LF Taylor Ward
7 1B Gio Urshela
8 CF Luis Rengifo
9 C Chad Wallach
SP:Patrick Sandoval #GoHalos #MLB
Cardinals TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET
Pavin Smith will DH and bat third while Dominic Fletcher starts in place of Corbin Carroll as he continues to nurse a knee injury.
5/2 Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup:— Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) May 2, 2023
1 3B Josh Rojas
2 2B Ketel Marte
3 DH Pavin Smith
4 1B Christian Walker
5 LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
6 RF Dominic Fletcher
7 C Gabriel Moreno
8 CF Alek Thomas
9 SS Geraldo Perdomo
SP:Zac Gallen #Dbacks #MLB
Travis Jankowski is back in the two-hole while Ezequiel Duran starts at short and Robbie Grossman serves as the DH.
Rangers starting lineup for May 2 vs. Arizona. pic.twitter.com/i9iCCClObA— Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) May 2, 2023
San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET
Giants TBA
Mauricio Dubon leads off again while Yordan Alvarez will DH and Corey Julks gets a start in left.
Astros lineup with Hunter Brown on the mound. pic.twitter.com/uOh0LlXXhk— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 2, 2023
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET
Brewers TBA
No Charlie Blackmon for the Rockies as Kris Bryant will DH and Jurickson Profar, Brenton Doyle and Randal Grichuk take the outfield spots.
Colorado Rockies Lineup:— Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 2, 2023
1. Jurickson Profar (S) LF
2. Kris Bryant (R) DH
3. Ryan McMahon (L) 3B
4. C.J. Cron (R) 1B
5. Elias Diaz (R) C
6. Randal Grichuk (R) RF
7. Harold Castro (L) 2B
8. Brenton Doyle (R) CF
9. Ezequiel Tovar (R) SS
Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET
TBA
Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET
TBA
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET
TBA