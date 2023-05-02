MLB lineups for Tuesday, May 2: Ronald Acuna Jr. returns, Shohei Ohtani sits

After a scare yesterday when he took a fastball off his shoulder blade, Ronald Acuna Jr. is right back in the Atlanta Braves’ lineup tonight. With a full slate of MLB games on tap, the daily lineup report will give you everything else you need to know about who’s in and who’s out.

MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, May 2

Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez are both in the lineup for New York tonight, while Mark Canha plays left and Daniel Vogelbach serves as the DH.

Mets lineup at Tigers tonight:



CF Brandon Nimmo

RF Starling Marte

SS Francisco Lindor

1B Pete Alonso

2B Jeff McNeil

DH Daniel Vogelbach

LF Mark Canha

3B Brett Baty

C Francisco Alvarez

--

LHP Joey Lucchesi — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 2, 2023

Matt Vierling leads off against a lefty while Eric Haase gets a start in left, Jake Rogers catches, Jonathan Schoop starts at third and Andy Ibanez will DH.

#Tigers lineup today vs. New York Mets:



Matt Vierling (RF)

Javier Báez (SS)

Riley Greene (CF)

Eric Haase (LF)

Spencer Torkelson (1B)

Jonathan Schoop (3B)

Andy Ibáñez (DH)

Jake Rogers (C)

Zack Short (2B)



Michael Lorenzen (RHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 2, 2023

Andrew McCutchen will DH once again while Carlos Santana starts at first with Connor Joe in right and Jack Suwinski in center.

Yandy Diaz is back in the lineup after a few days off due to a shoulder injury, leading off and playing first base. Jose Siri and Manuel Margot will start in left and center while Josh Lowe sits.

Lineup for 23-6 #Rays vs. #Pirates, with Guerra opening and Fleming expected to pitch bulk innings pic.twitter.com/drhyEr2U94 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 2, 2023

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET

Ronald Acuna Jr. won’t miss a game after taking a pitch off his shoulder on Monday against the New York Mets, as he’s back leading off and playing right field. Eddie Rosario gets a start in left, Marcell Ozuna will DH and Vaughn Grissom has dropped all the way to ninth in the order.

Braves lineup for Tuesday in Miami:



RF Acuña Jr.

1B Olson

3B Riley

C Murphy

LF Rosario

2B Albies

CF Harris II

DH Ozuna

SS Grissom



RHP Bryce Elder — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) May 2, 2023

Avisail Garcia landing on the IL means Bryan de la Cruz and Jesus Sanchez in the outfield corners for Miami, while Yuli Gurriel starts at first and Jorge Soler serves as the DH.

#Marlins lineup to open a three game series against the Atlanta Braves.



- Gurriel at 1B

- DLC, Jazz, Sanchez OF

- Stallings catching Sandy. pic.twitter.com/Fzp0rFz26V — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) May 2, 2023

TBA

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

Business as usual for the Guardians, with Mike Zunino catching and Will Brennan getting another start in right field.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup:

1. Steven Kwan (L) LF

2. Amed Rosario (R) SS

3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B

4. Josh Naylor (L) DH

5. Josh Bell (S) 1B

6. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B

7. Mike Zunino (R) C

8. Will Brennan (L) RF

9. Myles Straw (R) CF — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 2, 2023

Some rare good injury news for New York: Harrison Bader is set to make his 2023 debut, starting in center and batting fifth. Willie Calhoun will DH while Aaron Hicks starts in left.

Blue Jays TBA

Rob Refsnyder will start and bat third against a lefty, while Enrique Hernandez is back at short, Masataka Yoshida drops to sixth in the order as the DH and Raimel Tapia spells Jarren Duran in center field.

Red Sox lineup: Verdugo RF, Turner 1B, Refsnyder LF, Devers 3B, K. Hernández SS, Yoshida DH, Arroyo 2B, Wong C, Tapia CF, Houck P — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 2, 2023

Byron Buxton will lead off as the DH while Max Kepler drops down to sixth, Joey Gallo starts at first and Trevor Larnach gets the nod in left.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the first game of the series against the White Sox



1. Byron Buxton DH

2. Jorge Polanco 2B

3. Carlos Correa SS

4. Trevor Larnach LF

5. Jose Miranda 3B

6. Max Kepler RF

7. Joey Gallo 1B

8. Christian Vásquez C

9. Michael A. Taylor CF



Joe Ryan P — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) May 2, 2023

Tim Anderson makes his long-awaited return from the IL, leading off and starting at shortstop. Luis Robert slides down to fifth in the order while Gavin Sheets starts in right and Yasmani Grandal gets the call behind the plate.

Today’s Sox lineup as they start a series with the first-place Twins pic.twitter.com/mIsd6YQK3V — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 2, 2023

Austin Hays will lead off while Cedric Mullins drops to ninth against a lefty. James McCann will serve as the DH while Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo start at second and short, respectively.

First of three in KC. pic.twitter.com/f5yV7mvzFu — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 2, 2023

Maikel Garcia, just called up from Triple-A, will make his season debut at third base, while Nick Pratto handles first and Michael Massey takes second with Nicky Lopez out.

The #Royals lineup as they open a series against the Orioles:

1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.

2. DH Vinnie Pasquantino

3. C Salvador Perez

4. RF MJ Melendez

5. LF Edward Olivares

6. 1B Nick Pratto

7. 2B Michael Massey

8. 3B Maikel Garcia

9. CF Kyle Isbel



P Ryan Yarbrough — Preston Farr (@preston_b_farr) May 2, 2023

Despite an off day yesterday, Shohei Ohtani isn’t in the lineup for the Angels tonight in St. Louis. It seems to just be a rest day, but something to monitor. Mike Trout will DH while Luis Rengifo starts in center and Gio Urshela gets another start at first.

5/2 Los Angeles Angels Lineup:



1 SS Zach Neto

2 DH Mike Trout

3 RF Hunter Renfroe

4 3B Anthony Rendon

5 2B Brandon Drury

6 LF Taylor Ward

7 1B Gio Urshela

8 CF Luis Rengifo

9 C Chad Wallach



SP:Patrick Sandoval #GoHalos #MLB — Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) May 2, 2023

Cardinals TBA

Pavin Smith will DH and bat third while Dominic Fletcher starts in place of Corbin Carroll as he continues to nurse a knee injury.

5/2 Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup:



1 3B Josh Rojas

2 2B Ketel Marte

3 DH Pavin Smith

4 1B Christian Walker

5 LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

6 RF Dominic Fletcher

7 C Gabriel Moreno

8 CF Alek Thomas

9 SS Geraldo Perdomo



SP:Zac Gallen #Dbacks #MLB — Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) May 2, 2023

Travis Jankowski is back in the two-hole while Ezequiel Duran starts at short and Robbie Grossman serves as the DH.

Rangers starting lineup for May 2 vs. Arizona. pic.twitter.com/i9iCCClObA — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) May 2, 2023

Giants TBA

Mauricio Dubon leads off again while Yordan Alvarez will DH and Corey Julks gets a start in left.

Astros lineup with Hunter Brown on the mound. pic.twitter.com/uOh0LlXXhk — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 2, 2023

Brewers TBA

No Charlie Blackmon for the Rockies as Kris Bryant will DH and Jurickson Profar, Brenton Doyle and Randal Grichuk take the outfield spots.

Colorado Rockies Lineup:

1. Jurickson Profar (S) LF

2. Kris Bryant (R) DH

3. Ryan McMahon (L) 3B

4. C.J. Cron (R) 1B

5. Elias Diaz (R) C

6. Randal Grichuk (R) RF

7. Harold Castro (L) 2B

8. Brenton Doyle (R) CF

9. Ezequiel Tovar (R) SS — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 2, 2023

TBA

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

TBA