MLB lineups for Tuesday, May 2: Ronald Acuna Jr. returns, Shohei Ohtani sits

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Tuesday, May 2nd.

By Chris Landers Updated
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels at bat during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on April 29, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After a scare yesterday when he took a fastball off his shoulder blade, Ronald Acuna Jr. is right back in the Atlanta Braves’ lineup tonight. With a full slate of MLB games on tap, the daily lineup report will give you everything else you need to know about who’s in and who’s out.

MLB starting lineups: Tuesday, May 2

New York Mets vs. Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m. ET

Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez are both in the lineup for New York tonight, while Mark Canha plays left and Daniel Vogelbach serves as the DH.

Matt Vierling leads off against a lefty while Eric Haase gets a start in left, Jake Rogers catches, Jonathan Schoop starts at third and Andy Ibanez will DH.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

Andrew McCutchen will DH once again while Carlos Santana starts at first with Connor Joe in right and Jack Suwinski in center.

Yandy Diaz is back in the lineup after a few days off due to a shoulder injury, leading off and playing first base. Jose Siri and Manuel Margot will start in left and center while Josh Lowe sits.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET

Ronald Acuna Jr. won’t miss a game after taking a pitch off his shoulder on Monday against the New York Mets, as he’s back leading off and playing right field. Eddie Rosario gets a start in left, Marcell Ozuna will DH and Vaughn Grissom has dropped all the way to ninth in the order.

Avisail Garcia landing on the IL means Bryan de la Cruz and Jesus Sanchez in the outfield corners for Miami, while Yuli Gurriel starts at first and Jorge Soler serves as the DH.

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

Business as usual for the Guardians, with Mike Zunino catching and Will Brennan getting another start in right field.

Some rare good injury news for New York: Harrison Bader is set to make his 2023 debut, starting in center and batting fifth. Willie Calhoun will DH while Aaron Hicks starts in left.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays TBA

Rob Refsnyder will start and bat third against a lefty, while Enrique Hernandez is back at short, Masataka Yoshida drops to sixth in the order as the DH and Raimel Tapia spells Jarren Duran in center field.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

Byron Buxton will lead off as the DH while Max Kepler drops down to sixth, Joey Gallo starts at first and Trevor Larnach gets the nod in left.

Tim Anderson makes his long-awaited return from the IL, leading off and starting at shortstop. Luis Robert slides down to fifth in the order while Gavin Sheets starts in right and Yasmani Grandal gets the call behind the plate.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET

Austin Hays will lead off while Cedric Mullins drops to ninth against a lefty. James McCann will serve as the DH while Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo start at second and short, respectively.

Maikel Garcia, just called up from Triple-A, will make his season debut at third base, while Nick Pratto handles first and Michael Massey takes second with Nicky Lopez out.

Los Angeles Angels vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

Despite an off day yesterday, Shohei Ohtani isn’t in the lineup for the Angels tonight in St. Louis. It seems to just be a rest day, but something to monitor. Mike Trout will DH while Luis Rengifo starts in center and Gio Urshela gets another start at first.

Cardinals TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET

Pavin Smith will DH and bat third while Dominic Fletcher starts in place of Corbin Carroll as he continues to nurse a knee injury.

Travis Jankowski is back in the two-hole while Ezequiel Duran starts at short and Robbie Grossman serves as the DH.

San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET

Giants TBA

Mauricio Dubon leads off again while Yordan Alvarez will DH and Corey Julks gets a start in left.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

Brewers TBA

No Charlie Blackmon for the Rockies as Kris Bryant will DH and Jurickson Profar, Brenton Doyle and Randal Grichuk take the outfield spots.

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

TBA

