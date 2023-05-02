Yankees finally get some good news, activate Harrison Bader from injured list

The New York Yankees are activating outfielder Harrison Bader from the 10-day injured list. This news comes as an injury reprieve after the team had to send Aaron Judge to the IL with a hip injury. Bader will bat fifth in the team’s game on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Following last night’s game, the Yankees optioned INF/OF Franchy Cordero to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees returned from rehab and reinstated OF Harrison Bader (#22) from the 10-day injured list. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 2, 2023

Bader has yet to play in the 2023 campaign. In early spring training, he suffered an oblique injury that has sidelined him for nearly two months. Bader was initially expected to return during the team’s upcoming weekend stand against the Boston Red Sox, but the team’s medical staff determined he was ready ahead of time. As part of his rehab assignment, he played seven games between the franchise's Double-A and Triple-A affiliates.

The Yankees are hoping that he can provide a much-needed spark to the team. Bader struggled during his rehab stint going just 3 for 25 at the plate with a double and a stole base. Luckily, even if he is slow to get going at the plate, New York can still count on his defensive presence in the outfield. The team now awaits good news for Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Judge.