Updated Conn Smythe odds heading into second round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs have given us perhaps the most hectic first round in League history. Not only did the defending champions from both conferences get knocked out, but arguably the best regular-season team ever was defeated. The Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins are all out. We’ll get a new champion from each conference and in the Cup Final. Let’s take a look at who remains in the race for the Conn Smythe trophy.

2023 Conn Smythe trophy odds: Second Round

Many of the top players on the board are out. David Pastrnak entered the postseason as the favorite to win MVP at +700. The Bruins are gone and so are his chances. This also goes for reigning Conn Smythe winner Cale Makar and Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon. The Bolts weren’t a trendy pick to make it out of the first round so some of their top players aren’t on the board either. But lets look at who is leftover, not who is gone.

Connor McDavid takes over the top of the board at +550 along with teammate Leon Draisaitl at +800. Draisaitl is tied for the NHL playoff lead with seven goals and is tied for second with 11 points. He’ll overtake that goals lead since Mikko Rantanen had seven for the Avs. Next up are the Maple Leafs’ duo of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Toronto has a clearer path to the Cup now that the Bruins and Rangers are eliminated. Stars C Roope Hintz enters the second round in the lead with 12 points.

The Devils are an interesting market. New Jersey has fourth-best odds to win the Cup at +600 going into the second round. Akira Schmid has the best odds of any player on the team at +1200 after posting two shutouts and saving the team in the first round vs. the Rangers. That isn’t to say he’ll remain the top choice for MVP if the Devils make it deep and win. Jack Hughes at +1500 might be the best value on the board for Conn Smythe.

Jack Eichel seems to be getting the most love for Conn Smythe on Vegas despite only recording five points in the first round. Mark Stone has the same odds and has been more productive, same with Chandler Stephenson, who isn’t even on the board on DKSB. The Golden Knights are capable of making it to the Cup now that the West isn’t going through Colorado.