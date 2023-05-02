Max Strus suffers leg injury in Game 2 vs. Knicks Tuesday, available to return

Update: Strus is available to return for Miami, which is great news for the team.

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus went back to the locker room in the third quarter of Game 2 against the New York Knicks Tuesday with what appeared to be a leg injury. Strus was contested on a jump shot and must have tweaked something while landing, although there didn’t appear to be an issue at first. However, this may have been the last in a series of hits to ultimately force him to go out.

Max Strus to the locker room



He hit his tailbone on that attempted charge on Hart a few plays ago — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 3, 2023

The Heat are already without Jimmy Butler in Game 2, and have been without Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo for the series. Herro broke his hand in Game 1 against the Bucks in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Oladipo suffered a season-ending knee injury in Game 3.

If the Heat lose Strus for an extended period of time, Gabe Vincent and Kyle Lowry would be the only backcourt players left in the rotation. Duncan Robinson would see even more playing time, and Caleb Martin would slide into a prominent role too. Hopefully Strus avoided a serious issue.