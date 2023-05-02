Pick on the Total for Mariners-Athletics on May 3

The Oakland Athletics have the worst record in Major League Baseball and will look to build upward momentum on Wednesday as they play host to the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics (-170, 7.5)

The Athletics will look to JP Sears for a good start, something that has been in short supply for the team as the team’s starting rotation entered their series with Seattle with an 8.51 ERA this season, no other team has an ERA above 6.05 from their starters.

Sears enters with the best ERA among players that have made at least four starts for the team with a 6.23 ERA with 2.4 home runs per nine innings allowed, giving up at least three runs in five of his six starts this season.

To make matters worse, the Athletics back up Sears with a bullpen that owns the worst ERA among MLB teams at 6.86.

While Oakland’s pitching has surrendered the most runs in baseball this season, the offense has heated up with a combined 38 runs in their past seven games entering this current series with the Mariners and for the season are 15th in the league in home runs per at-bat.

The Mariners turn to Logan Gilbert to slow down Oakland, who has a 4.23 ERA thus far this season and enters Wednesday having allowed four runs in each of his last two starts.

While the Athletics have cost bettors that have taken them on the moneyline, they entered their series with the Mariners with the over 19-8-2 in their games this season and with Oakland’s game’s continuing to have some of the lowest totals on the board, this trend should continue until adjustments are made by either bookmakers or the team’s pitchers.

The Play: Mariners vs. Athletics Over 7.5