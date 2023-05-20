Cleveland Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Cleveland Marathon will be held on Sunday, May 21. Race weekend will consist of a 5K and a 10K on Saturday and then the full and half marathons following on Sunday. This will be the 46th running of this event and the full marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The Cleveland Marathon will begin at 7 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The best way to catch the action of the Cleveland Marathon is in person. Event organizers provide a list of the best spots to watch the race around the city.

Course map

The course is a loop that begins and ends at St. Clair Avenue Northeast at Mall B. Runners will weave themselves through downtown Cleveland as well as two separate sections that will run along Lake Erie.

There is a webpage dedicated to the course map, but turn-by-turn directions are also available for the race.

Weather via AccuWeather

The weather looks good for Sunday’s marathon. The high for the day is 68, with a low of 54. The weather description reads “sunny and warmer,” and there is a 3% chance of rain.

Prize money

There could be prize money associated with the 2023 Cleveland Marathon, but consistent information about it isn’t readily available.

Who won the last race?

Last year’s Cleveland Marathon was won by Jeremiah Fitzgerald in 2:31:03. Josh Baker (2:38:28) came in second with Zach Case (2:31:51) finishing in third.

The fastest female finisher was Ashton Swinford with a time of 2:46:46. Macy McAdams finished in 2:49:15, with Jessi Bentley coming in third in 3:00:08.