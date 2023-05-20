Bay to Breakers 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Bay to Breakers 12K will take place on Sunday, May 21. This race is deemed more of a party atmosphere as it is more common for competitors to don fun costumes to get through the race. Runners will make their way through San Francisco, California up Hayes Street Hill and through Golden Gate Park.

Start time

The race will begin on Sunday at 8 a.m. PT. For any runners traveling from out of town, this would be 11 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of the 2023 Bay to Breakers will be in person.

Course map

This race is not a loop and is just a straight line through the streets of San Francisco. The race starts at Main Street and Howard Street. After weaving through San Fran, it ends at the Ocean Beach Parking Lot of the Great Highway. Runners will have until 12:30 to get to the JFK Drive and Lincoln Way intersection if they want to cross the finish line.

Bay to Breakers course map

Weather via AccuWeather

Sunday’s forecast looks like it will be a good one for running, albeit cooler. The high is 64, with a low of 54. The weather description reads “low clouds breaking,” and there is a 4% chance of rain.

Prize money

There will not be any prize money for the 2023 Bay to Breakers.

Who won the last race?

This is a quick race for elite winners. Reid Buchanan won last year’s Bay to Breakers 12k in a blistering 36:10. He was followed by Amanuel Tikue (36:58) and Weston Strum (37:44).

The fastest female participant was Julia Vasquez, who finished in 42:05. She was followed by Maya Weigel (42:14) and Dana Giordano (42:28).

The 2022 Bay to Breakers allowed participants to identify as non-binary. The fastest finisher from this group was Cal Calamia in 47:04. They were followed by Jen (JL) Odom (1:03:11) and Sasha Sterling (1:01:07).