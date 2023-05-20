Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko odds: How they opened, where they stand heading into fight week

With the potential to be 2023’s “Fight of the Year,” two dominant lightweights will embark on Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena to declare division supremacy. This Saturday (May 20), undefeated Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KO) will square up with southpaw Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO) in a Top Rank event for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles. Also, the winner here likely decides Gervonta Davis’ next opponent.
It was not so long ago that Lomachenko was considered the most feared man in a respected lightweight division. Boasting incredible footwork and ring discipline, Loma operates as a surgeon in the ring. However, after losing his titles to Teofimo Lopez back in October 2020 via UD (and taking time away from boxing to serve his native country of Ukraine), Loma is looking to emerge as the division’s top fighter. Lomachenko’s most recent fight was a UD victory over Jamaine Ortiz last October at Madison Square Garden.
We mentioned the lightweight division is currently saturated with top-tier talent; Well, Haney may be the best of the bunch. Standing at 5’8, Haney has a reach of 71 inches (which is an inch taller and half-a-foot longer than Loma). With his size/length also comes incredible skill and speed—it is no shocker that Haney is the current undisputed lightweight champion. Haney is coming off back-to-back wins over George Kambosos Jr., both in Kambosos’ home nation of Australia. Since making his professional debut in 2015, Haney has never lost or drawn.
Let’s take a look at some of the fight and method of victory odds for Haney-Lomachenko, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Current odds for Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko
Odds to win
Haney: -260
Lomachenko: +200
Total rounds
Over 10.5: -750
Under 10.5: +425
To go the distance
Yes: -550
No: +350
Fight outcome
Haney decision or technical decision: -170
Haney KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Draw: +1400
Lomachenko decision or technical decision: +300
Lomachenko KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Round betting
Haney to win in round 1: +10000
Haney to win in round 2: +10000
Haney to win in round 3: +8000
Haney to win in round 4: +6500
Haney to win in round 5: +5000
Haney to win in round 6: +4000
Haney to win in round 7: +3000
Haney to win in round 8: +3000
Haney to win in round 9: +3000
Haney to win in round 10: +3000
Haney to win in round 11: +3000
Haney to win in round 12: +4000
Lomachenko to win in round 1: +10000
Lomachenko to win in round 2: +10000
Lomachenko to win in round 3: +10000
Lomachenko to win in round 4: +8000
Lomachenko to win in round 5: +6500
Lomachenko to win in round 6: +5000
Lomachenko to win in round 7: +5000
Lomachenko to win in round 8: +5000
Lomachenko to win in round 9: +5000
Lomachenko to win in round 10: +5000
Lomachenko to win in round 11: +5000
Lomachenko to win in round 12: +6500
Lomachenko decision or technical decision: +320