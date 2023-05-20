Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko odds: How they opened, where they stand heading into fight week

With the potential to be 2023’s “Fight of the Year,” two dominant lightweights will embark on Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena to declare division supremacy. This Saturday (May 20), undefeated Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KO) will square up with southpaw Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO) in a Top Rank event for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles. Also, the winner here likely decides Gervonta Davis’ next opponent.

It was not so long ago that Lomachenko was considered the most feared man in a respected lightweight division. Boasting incredible footwork and ring discipline, Loma operates as a surgeon in the ring. However, after losing his titles to Teofimo Lopez back in October 2020 via UD (and taking time away from boxing to serve his native country of Ukraine), Loma is looking to emerge as the division’s top fighter. Lomachenko’s most recent fight was a UD victory over Jamaine Ortiz last October at Madison Square Garden.

We mentioned the lightweight division is currently saturated with top-tier talent; Well, Haney may be the best of the bunch. Standing at 5’8, Haney has a reach of 71 inches (which is an inch taller and half-a-foot longer than Loma). With his size/length also comes incredible skill and speed—it is no shocker that Haney is the current undisputed lightweight champion. Haney is coming off back-to-back wins over George Kambosos Jr., both in Kambosos’ home nation of Australia. Since making his professional debut in 2015, Haney has never lost or drawn.

Let’s take a look at some of the fight and method of victory odds for Haney-Lomachenko, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko

Odds to win

Haney: -260

Lomachenko: +200

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -750

Under 10.5: +425

To go the distance

Yes: -550

No: +350

Fight outcome

Haney decision or technical decision: -170

Haney KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Draw: +1400

Lomachenko decision or technical decision: +300

Lomachenko KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Round betting

Haney to win in round 1: +10000

Haney to win in round 2: +10000

Haney to win in round 3: +8000

Haney to win in round 4: +6500

Haney to win in round 5: +5000

Haney to win in round 6: +4000

Haney to win in round 7: +3000

Haney to win in round 8: +3000

Haney to win in round 9: +3000

Haney to win in round 10: +3000

Haney to win in round 11: +3000

Haney to win in round 12: +4000

Lomachenko to win in round 1: +10000

Lomachenko to win in round 2: +10000

Lomachenko to win in round 3: +10000

Lomachenko to win in round 4: +8000

Lomachenko to win in round 5: +6500

Lomachenko to win in round 6: +5000

Lomachenko to win in round 7: +5000

Lomachenko to win in round 8: +5000

Lomachenko to win in round 9: +5000

Lomachenko to win in round 10: +5000

Lomachenko to win in round 11: +5000

Lomachenko to win in round 12: +6500

Lomachenko decision or technical decision: +320