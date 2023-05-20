Full undercard for Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko lightweight fight

With the potential to be the “Fight of the Year” for 2023, southpaw Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO) will clash with undefeated Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KO) at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena this Saturday (May 20). The pair will serve as the Main event of a four-bout Top Rank fight card for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles on ESPN+ PPV. Also, the winner will likely be Gervonta Davis’ next opponent.

It was not too far back that Lomachenko was considered the most talented fighter in a deep lightweight circuit. Utilizing incredible footwork and ring generalship, Loma operates with surgeon-like precision. However, after losing his titles to Teofimo Lopez back in October 2020 via UD (and taking time away from boxing to serve his native country of Ukraine), Loma is looking to reclaim his old spot as the division’s top fighter.

The lightweight division is as highly regarded as any right now; Well, Haney may be the very best of that lightweight bunch. With a height of 5’8, Haney has a reach of 71 inches (which is an inch taller and half-a-foot longer than Loma). Haney’s size and length also come with incredible skill and speed—it should be no surprise that Haney is the current undisputed lightweight champion.

Prior to the Main event of Haney-Lomachenko, we will also see a title bout to decide the vacant WBO super flyweight champion. Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KO) of Australia will strap up with Japan’s undefeated Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KO). Moloney is currently on a four-fight win streak and has not lost professionally since August 2021 Both men are former world champions for their respective nations.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Nakatani is a -360 favorite on the moneyline, while Moloney is the underdog at +260. In the Main event, Haney is the favorite (-260) to win on Saturday night, leaving Loma as a 2/1 underdog.

Full Card for Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko