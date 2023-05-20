Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko PPV price, TV channel, live stream options for lightweight title bout

With the potential to be “Fight of the Year” in 2023, Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO) will challenge undefeated Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KO) at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena this Saturday (May 20). The match will serve as the Main event of a four-bout Top Rank fight card for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles. Also, the victor will likely be Gervonta Davis’ next opponent.

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: How to watch, how much the PPV costs

With the fight card in Vegas slated to begin at 10 p.m. ET, Main event ring walks between Lomachenko and Haney are scheduled tentatively for 12 a.m. ET.

In the United States, Haney-Loma will be available via ESPN+ PPV for $59.99 (with prior subscription. SkySports will hold the broadcasting rights in the U.K. while TSN+ will air in Canada. In Australia, Kayo Sports will serve as the broadcaster.

Fighter history

It was not too far back that Lomachenko was considered the most talented fighter in a deep lightweight circuit. Utilizing incredible footwork and ring generalship, Loma operates with surgeon-like precision. However, after losing his titles to Teofimo Lopez back in October 2020 via UD (and taking time away from boxing to serve his native country of Ukraine), Loma is looking to reclaim his old spot as the division’s top fighter.

The lightweight division is as highly regarded as any right now; Well, Haney may be the very best of that lightweight bunch. With a height of 5’8, Haney has a reach of 71 inches (which is an inch taller and half a foot longer than Loma). Haney’s size and length also come with incredible skill and speed—it should be no surprise that Haney is the current undisputed lightweight champion.

Fight odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Haney is the favorite (-260) to win on Saturday night, leaving Loma as a 2/1 underdog. The round total has been set at 10.5, with the over-heavily juiced to a price of -750 (under 10.5 rounds: +425). In the Winning Method market, “Haney by Decision or Technical Decision -170” has the shortest odds, while “Lomachenko by KO/TKO/DQ +800” is priced longest outside of the outright “Draw +1400.”

Full card for Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko

Main card