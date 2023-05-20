What time Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko starts, when main card begins

Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) will be defending his undisputed lightweight championship against former unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) in a superfight on Saturday, May 20 at the MGM Garden Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Haney will be defending the WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine championship in the fight, which will be contested at 135 pounds. ESPN+ PPV will have full coverage of the fight starting at 10 p.m. ET

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: What time main card starts, what time main event starts costs

The main card begins at 10 p.m. with the main event expected to go off around 11:30 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV. The cost for the PPV is $59.99.

The early undercard fights will be on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. and the regular undercard will be on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Fighter history

Haney, 24, is ranked as the best lightweight in the world by ESPN and BoxRec. He has never had a fight even go to a split decision. Haney has held the WBC lightweight title since 2019 when he stopped Zaur Abdullaev in the fourth round for the interim title. He was the “regular” WBC champion by 2022 when he traveled to Australia to take on George Kambosos Jr. for the WBA, IIBF, WBO and Ring Magazine titles. Haney won a clear unanimous decision to become undisputed champion on June 5, 2022. He returned to Australia for the Kamboos rematch on October 16. That bout was also easily won by Haney.

Lomachenko is one of the great amateur boxers of all time. He won the Gold Medal at the Beijing Games as a featherweight in 2008 and again at the London Games in 2012 as a lightweight. Lomachenko would win the WBO title in his third fight with a majority decision win over Gary Russell Jr. on June 21, 2014. He had three successful defenses of that title until moving up to 130 pounds and stopping Roman Martinez in the fifth round to win the WBC junior lightweight title. Lomachenko defended that title four times before moving up to lightweight (135 pounds) and winning the WBA and Ring Magazine lightweight titles with a 10-round knockout against Jorge Linares. He won the WBO title from Jose Pedraza and the WBC title from Luke Campbell. Lomachenko suffered his second loss as a pro on October 17, 2020, when he was defeated by Teofimo Lopez.

Fight odds

Haney is a -260 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lomachenko is the underdog at +200.

Full Card for Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko

Main Card