Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

11:44 p.m. update: Devin Haney makes his ring-walk, ready to defend his multiple lightweight titles.

This weekend two of boxing’s finest clash as Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) and Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) are scheduled for 12 rounds this Saturday, May 20. The fight is set to take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as the winner will walk away as undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Haney-Lomachenko will be streamed on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled to be starting at 10 p.m. ET. Haney and Lomachenko will make their way to the ring sometime after midnight depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Haney is a well-polished lightweight who enters this bout after securing the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles after back-to-back wins over George Kambosos Jr. last year. The 24-year-old has been eyeing an opportunity to demonstrate greatness against Lomachenko, challenging him back in 2019 and now he finally gets a shot. His track record speaks for itself, 29 wins, 15 knockouts, and an undefeated record. He now looks to make a second defense of his undisputed lightweight titles and prove to the boxing world he is truly on an elite level.

Lomachenko is a former world champion, who has held titles in three separate divisions over the span of his career. Lomachenko is one of the best amateur fighters on record and quickly rose to stardom due to his high intelligence in the ring. He was considered boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighter before a 2020 loss to Teofimo Lopez, in which he lost all of his lightweight titles. Since then, he has bounced back very well winning his next three fights en route to redemption. Lomachenko is looking to get each of those title’s back this weekend.

Haney comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -260 favorite while Lomachenko is a +200 underdog. The favored fight outcome is a Haney win by decision at -160. A Lomachenko win by decision is +320, a Haney knockout is +600, and a Lomachenko knockout is +800. A draw sits at +1400.

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko round-by-round results

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD