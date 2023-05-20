Who has Vasiliy Lomachenko fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

One of boxing’s more notable names, Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO), will step into the ring for a lightweight battle against Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KO). Lomachenko is one of the more recognizable names in the sport right now and one of the better fighters. This will be a big test for him on Saturday, going up against Haney, who is towards the top of the division. The fight will take place on Saturday, May 20, live from the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Lomachenko’s 20th career bout, so let’s take a look at some of his most recent fights inside the ring.

Vasiliy Lomachenko fight history

Vasiliy Lomachenko’s last 10 fights, consecutively:

Oct, 2- 2022: W-UD, Def. Jamaine Ortiz

Dec, 11, 2021: W- UD, Def. Richard Commey

June, 26, 2021: W-TKO, Def. Masayoshi Nakatani ( Round 9)

Oct, 17, 2020: L- UD, Teofimo Lopez

Aug, 31, 2019: W-UD, Luke Campbell

April, 12, 2019: W-KO, Anthony Crolla (Round 4)

Dec, 8, 2018: W-UD, Jose Pedraza

May, 12, 2018: W-UD, Jorge Linares

Dec, 09, 2017: W-RTD, Guillermo Rigondeauz (Round 6)

Aug, 05, 2017: W-RTD, Miguel Marriaga( Round 7)

At Draftkings Sportsbook, Vasiliy Lomachenko is currently the underdog at +220, and Devin Haney is the favorite at -270. The round total is set at 10.5 (-600/ +370).