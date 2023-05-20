 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who has Devin Haney fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

Devin Haney will take on Vasiliy Lomachenko in a lightweight bout on Saturday. We break down his record heading into the ring.

By Christian Crittenden
Syndication: Shreveport Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times

The sport of boxing is looking to regain the mystic it had several decades ago. It’s attempting to do so with the likes of the up-and-comer Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KO). The lightweight fighter will take on Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO). The fight will take place on Saturday, May 20, live from the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. A win here for Haney could get him a possible matchup against Shakur Stevenson or the current top-dog in the lightweight division in Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

This will be the 30th bout in Haney’s professional career, so let’s take a look back at some of his most recent fights.

Devin Haney fight history

Here are Devin Haney’s last 10 fights, consecutively:

  • Oct, 16, 2022: W-UD, Def. George Kambosos Jr.
  • June 05, 2022: W- UD, Def. George Kambosos Jr.
  • Dec, 04, 2021: W-UD, Def. Joseph Diaz
  • May, 29, 2021: W- UD, Def. Jorge Linares
  • Nov. 11, 2020: W-UD, Def. Yuriorkis Gamboa
  • Nov, 09, 2019: W- UD, Def Alfredo Santiago
  • Sept, 13, 2019 W-RTD, Def. Zaur Abdullaev (round 4)
  • May, 25, 2019: W-KO, Def. Antonio Moran (round 7)
  • Jan, 11 2019: W- UD-Def. Xolisani Ndongeni
  • Sept, 8, 2018: W-UD, Juan Carlos Burgos

At Draftkings Sportsbook, Devin Haney is the current betting favorite at -265, while Vasiliy Lomachenko is the +205 underdog. The round total is at 10.5 (-600/ +375).

More From DraftKings Nation