Who has Devin Haney fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

The sport of boxing is looking to regain the mystic it had several decades ago. It’s attempting to do so with the likes of the up-and-comer Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KO). The lightweight fighter will take on Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO). The fight will take place on Saturday, May 20, live from the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. A win here for Haney could get him a possible matchup against Shakur Stevenson or the current top-dog in the lightweight division in Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

This will be the 30th bout in Haney’s professional career, so let’s take a look back at some of his most recent fights.

Devin Haney fight history

Here are Devin Haney’s last 10 fights, consecutively:

Oct, 16, 2022: W-UD, Def. George Kambosos Jr.

June 05, 2022: W- UD, Def. George Kambosos Jr.

Dec, 04, 2021: W-UD, Def. Joseph Diaz

May, 29, 2021: W- UD, Def. Jorge Linares

Nov. 11, 2020: W-UD, Def. Yuriorkis Gamboa

Nov, 09, 2019: W- UD, Def Alfredo Santiago

Sept, 13, 2019 W-RTD, Def. Zaur Abdullaev (round 4)

May, 25, 2019: W-KO, Def. Antonio Moran (round 7)

Jan, 11 2019: W- UD-Def. Xolisani Ndongeni

Sept, 8, 2018: W-UD, Juan Carlos Burgos

At Draftkings Sportsbook, Devin Haney is the current betting favorite at -265, while Vasiliy Lomachenko is the +205 underdog. The round total is at 10.5 (-600/ +375).