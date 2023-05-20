How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 37

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 37 this weekend with just two matches left to play for most teams. The extremely tight title race between Manchester City and Arsenal could be decided this weekend, depending on the outcome for each of those sides.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

After leading the league for the bulk of the season, Arsenal now find themselves in second place, four points back from Manchester City. A win for City or a loss for Arsenal this weekend will see Man City clinch their third straight EPL title, and their fifth title in the last six years. With three matches left to play, Erling Haaland will look to further cement himself in history. He’s already broken the all-time scoring record in a single season, currently sitting at 36 goals on the campaign.

At the other end of the table, Southampton officially became the first team to see relegation after a 2-0 loss to Fulham last week. This ends an 11-year run in the top flight for the Saints as they’ll look to earn promotion from the EFL Championship next season. Leeds and Leicester City occupy the other two relegation spots, though they both still have a chance to escape it as Everton and Nottingham Forest are just one and three points out of the relegation zone, respectively.

With their fate in their own hands, Man City will take on Chelsea at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday after a grueling midweek match against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinal. Arsenal face off against Nottingham Forest on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET and if Forest should upset the Gunners, City will have clinched the title before their Matchday 37 contest has even started.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 37 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 37 schedule

Saturday, May 20

Tottenham v. Brentford - 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

Bournemouth v. Manchester United - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Liverpool v. Aston Villa - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Wolverhampton v. Everton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Fulham v. Crystal Palace - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal - 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Sunday, May 21

West Ham v. Leeds United - 8:30 a.m. ET, USA

Brighton v. Southampton - 9 a.m. ET, Peacock

Manchester City v. Chelsea - 11 a.m. ET, USA

Monday, May 22

Newcastle v. Leicester City - 3 p.m. ET, USA