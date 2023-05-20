How do Kentucky Derby winners perform in the Preakness Stakes?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, May 20. Kentucky Derby winner Mage will look to get a win in the second leg of the Triple Crown, approaching one step closer to the highest honor in horse racing.

Last year’s Derby winner did not even race in the Preakness, but that is an unusual circumstance. Oftentimes, the Derby-winning horse will travel to Baltimore, and after that, to the Belmont Stakes, in search of the three jewels of the Crown.

The last two horses to pull off the Triple Crown were Justify in 2018 and American Pharaoh in 2015. In the history of the races, 23 horses have won the Derby and the Preakness but have failed to capture the Triple Crown. Thirteen horses have won the Triple Crown. In the 147 years of the Preakness, only 26 Kentucky Derby winners have come in first.

Here is the full list of Preakness post positions and morning lines for this weekend. Post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET.

2023 Preakness Stakes post positions with morning line from Pimlico Race Course