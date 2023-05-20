How often do Kentucky Derby winners skip the Preakness Stakes?

In 2022, Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike overcame 80-1 odds to win at Churchill Downs, becoming one of the biggest longshot winners in the history of the Derby. But the horse’s racing journey did not continue through the Triple Crown circuit, and Rich Strike missed out on the Preakness Stakes.

For 2023, Derby winner Mage will join the field at Pimlico Race Course on the path to the Triple Crown, as most Derby winners do. But how often do the Derby winners not go on to race in the Preakness?

The Derby winner has only skipped the Preakness 11 times since 1932. Before 2022, the most recent withdrawal was Country Horse in 2019, who could not compete because of an illness. Before that, Grindstone could not compete in 1996 due to a knee injury.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 20 with a scheduled post time of 6:50 p.m. ET.