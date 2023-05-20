How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes on TV

The 148th Preakness Stakes will take place this week at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Eight horses join the field, including Kentucky Derby winner Mage, who will look to get one step closer to becoming the third horse to achieve the Triple Crown in the 21st century. The third leg, the Belmont Stakes, will take place in early June. Mage is the morning line favorite to win at 8-5 odds.

The scheduled post time for the Preakness Stakes is 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 20. The race will be broadcast on NBC.

Live coverage is also available on NBCSports.com as well as the NBC Sports app. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports online, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Here is the full 2023 Preakness Stakes field with the post positions, trainer, jockey, and morning line odds from Pimlico Race Course: