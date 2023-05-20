 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes on TV

The second jewel of the Triple Crown comes to Pimlico. Here’s how to watch the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans in Baltimore.

By Grace McDermott

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

147th Preakness Stakes Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 148th Preakness Stakes will take place this week at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Eight horses join the field, including Kentucky Derby winner Mage, who will look to get one step closer to becoming the third horse to achieve the Triple Crown in the 21st century. The third leg, the Belmont Stakes, will take place in early June. Mage is the morning line favorite to win at 8-5 odds.

The scheduled post time for the Preakness Stakes is 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 20. The race will be broadcast on NBC.

Live coverage is also available on NBCSports.com as well as the NBC Sports app. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports online, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Here is the full 2023 Preakness Stakes field with the post positions, trainer, jockey, and morning line odds from Pimlico Race Course:

2023 Preakness Stakes Field

Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
1 National Treasure* Bob Baffert John Velazquez 4-1
2 Chase the Chaos Ed Moger, Jr. Sheldon Russell 50-1
3 Mage Gustavo Delgado Javier Castellano 8-5
4 Coffeewithchris John Salzman, Jr. Jaime Rodriguez 20-1
5 Red Route One Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 10-1
6 Perform Shug McGaughey Feargal Lynch 15-1
7 Blazing Sevens Chad Brown Irad Ortiz, Jr. 6-1
8 First Mission Brad Cox Luis Saez 5-2
*Blinkers on

More From DraftKings Nation