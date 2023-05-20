How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes via live online stream

The 148th Preakness Stakes will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland this weekend. Post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 20. The second leg of the 2023 Triple Crown will see Kentucky Derby winner Mage return and attempt to get one step closer to the coveted honor. In 2022, Early Voting won the Preakness, trained by Chad C. Brown and jockeyed by Jose Ortiz.

The race will be broadcast on NBC, with coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. and running through 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 20. But you don’t have to have access to broadcast television to see the action—you can watch it online. Live coverage is also available on NBCSports.com as well as the NBC Sports app.

If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports online, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it. You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku-enabled device to watch.

Here is the full 2023 Preakness Stakes field with post positions, trainer, jockey and morning line odds from Pimlico: