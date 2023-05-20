Latest odds for 2023 Preakness Stakes

The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans is less than three hours away, as we close in on Pimlico Race Course for the second jewel of the Triple Crown of American thoroughbred horse racing and the 148th Preakness just outside Baltimore, Maryland.

The big news of the day is the scratch of First Mission, who has a left hind issue that was unable to get him healthy enough to reach the starting gate. That leaves just seven horses in the Preakness, the smallest field in the race in years.

We’ll update the latest track odds here, as well as any late-breaking information, as we get closer to post time. We could be in for a wet track as well, as the skies have opened up and should make for a muddy course for the horses. The Preakness Stakes is a Grade I race, with $1.5 million added for the 9.5 furlongs, the shortest of the three Triple Crown races.

2023 Preakness Stakes post positions with morning line odds, and latest odds from Pimlico