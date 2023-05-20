Watch the full race video of 2023 Preakness Stakes

National Treasure from the pole wins the 2023 Preakness Stakes, the eighth win for the oft-suspended Bob Baffert in the Triple Crown race at Pimlico in Baltimore.

Here is video of the race in its entirety:

Just seven horses participated in this year’s Preakness, the smallest field at the famed Triple Crown race in years. Earlier on Saturday, Lexington Stakes winner First Mission was scratched due to a left hind issue, dwindling the field down to seven. The race itself was at a slow pace, with the half-mile of 48.52 simply glacial. But that allowed National Treasure to lay back and save his best for the front stretch.

Despite a terrific push from the 6-1 Blazing Sevens, and a brief overtake halfway down the front stretch, he was unable to hold off the California traveler that came to Pimlico despite the recent suspension of his trainer due to doping violations.

It’s Baffert’s 17th Triple Crown race victory, and his eighth at the Preakness.