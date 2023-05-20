National Treasure wins 2023 Preakness Stakes

Following a glacial start, a final push down the front stretch saw the Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure win the 2023 Preakness Stakes. For legendary jockey John Velazquez, it’s his first win in the Preakness Stakes, as he’s now won each of the Triple Crown races.

For Baffert it’s his eighth win at Preakness Stakes, a record for any trainer.

The pace of the seven-horse field can be politely described as anemic, as the field eventually hit the quarter-mile pole in 23.95, and the half in 48.92. The final time of 1:55.12 was one of the slower ones you’ll see for a 9.5 furlong stakes race, but despite the wide-open field Velazquez and his mount were able to hold off a late surge down the stretch from a game Blazing Sevens.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage made a push coming into the home stretch despite a wide trip, but never put a nose over the tail of either of the two leaders that dueled all the way to the wire.

Here are the final track payouts for the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico:

Win: 1 National Treasure

$7.80 $4.00 $2.60

Place: 7 Blazing Sevens

$5.00 $2.80

Show: 3 Mage

$2.40

$1 Exacta 1-7 $15.90

$0.50 Trifecta 1-7-3 $12.10

$.10 Superfecta 1-7-3-5 $7.24

$1 Superhighfive 1-7-3-5-2 $164.90