Full list of tee times for final round of 2023 PGA Championship on Sunday

After 54 holes at Oak Hill Country Club, Brooks Koepka sits at the top of the leaderboard of the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, NY.

Starting Saturday tied for fourth, Koepka shook off boos from the crowd and shot -4 to vault to the top of the board. He currently sits at -6 for the entire tournament. Right behind him are Viktor Hovland and Corey Connors, both of them shooting even par on Saturday and are currently tied for second at -5. The two entered the day in a three-way tie for first with Scottie Scheffler, whose +3 afternoon dropped him into a tie for fifth.

Heading into Sunday’s final round, Koepka is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +115 odds to win the tournament. Following him are Hovland (+330), Conners (+500), Scheffler (+900), and Bryson DeChambeau (+1200).

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. ESPN+ and PGA TOUR Live get the streaming show started at 7:45 a.m. until the last shot is holed. ESPN picks up the broadcast coverage from 1-3:00 p.m. - with CBS taking over from 3:00 p.m. until any potential playoff is over and the Wanamaker Trophy is presented.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday.