Odds to win 2023 PGA Championship heading into Final Round

The final round of the 2023 PGA Championship is set to tee off on Sunday from the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY. The action will get started at 8 a.m. ET.
Brooks Koepka enters the final round sitting atop the leaderboard with a -6 through three rounds. Starting the third round tied four fourth, he shot a -4 on Saturday to vault to the top of the board. Right behind him are Viktor Hovland and Corey Connors, both of whom shot even par on Saturday and are currently tied for second at -5. The two entered the day in a three-way tie for first with Scottie Scheffler, whose +3 afternoon dropped him into a tie for fifth with Justin Rose. Sitting right behind that group is Rory McIlroy, who is in seventh after shooting a -1 on Saturday.
Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship prior to the final round from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2023 PGA Championship Odds after Round 3
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Brooks Koepka
|+115
|−1400
|−10000
|Viktor Hovland
|+330
|−500
|−2500
|Corey Conners
|+500
|−300
|−1800
|Scottie Scheffler
|+850
|−190
|−1200
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+1200
|−140
|−650
|Rory McIlroy
|+2200
|+120
|−350
|Justin Rose
|+2500
|+140
|−350
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+30000
|+900
|+165
|Shane Lowry
|+30000
|+900
|+170
|Justin Suh
|+30000
|+900
|+150
|Min Woo Lee
|+40000
|+1200
|+220
|Stephan Jaeger
|+50000
|+1600
|+260
|Victor Perez
|+50000
|+1800
|+280
|Michael Block
|+60000
|+2000
|+320
|Eric Cole
|+60000
|+1800
|+300
|Patrick Reed
|+80000
|+2200
|+330
|Patrick Cantlay
|+80000
|+2000
|+330
|Kurt Kitayama
|+100000
|+3500
|+500
|Ryan Fox
|+100000
|+3000
|+450
|Cam Davis
|+100000
|+3500
|+450
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+150000
|+4500
|+500
|Adam Svensson
|+250000
|+9000
|+900
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+250000
|+10000
|+1000
|Cameron Smith
|+250000
|+7500
|+850
|Keith Mitchell
|+250000
|+7500
|+800
|Taylor Pendrith
|+250000
|+10000
|+1200
|Sahith Theegala
|+250000
|+5500
|+700
|K.H. Lee
|+500000
|+50000
|+13000
|Mito Pereira
|+500000
|+40000
|+3500
|Beau Hossler
|+500000
|+40000
|+5500
|Jon Rahm
|+500000
|+25000
|+1800
|Keegan Bradley
|+500000
|+15000
|+1400
|Jordan Spieth
|+500000
|+40000
|+4500
|Xander Schauffele
|+500000
|+15000
|+1400
|Hayden Buckley
|+500000
|+30000
|+2200
|Adam Scott
|+500000
|+50000
|+7000
|Dustin Johnson
|+500000
|+18000
|+1600
|Adam Hadwin
|+500000
|+50000
|+13000
|Tom Hoge
|+500000
|+50000
|+11000
|Lucas Herbert
|+500000
|+50000
|+13000
|Dean Burmester
|+500000
|+50000
|+13000
|Collin Morikawa
|+500000
|+25000
|+1800
|Chris Kirk
|+500000
|+25000
|+1800
|Thomas Pieters
|+500000
|+40000
|+5000
|Sepp Straka
|+500000
|+11000
|+1100
|Matthew NeSmith
|+500000
|+35000
|+3000
|Max Homa
|+500000
|+50000
|+11000
|Sam Stevens
|+500000
|+50000
|+18000
|Alex Smalley
|+500000
|+50000
|+6500
|Harold Varner
|+500000
|+40000
|+4500
|Chez Reavie
|+500000
|+50000
|+9000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+500000
|+50000
|+11000
|Denny McCarthy
|N/A
|+50000
|+35000
|Adrian Meronk
|N/A
|+50000
|+40000
|Sihwan Kim
|N/A
|+50000
|+40000
|Justin Thomas
|N/A
|+50000
|+40000
|Thomas Detry
|N/A
|+50000
|+40000
|Yannik Paul
|N/A
|+50000
|+40000
|Matt Wallace
|N/A
|+50000
|+40000
|Phil Mickelson
|N/A
|+50000
|+40000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|N/A
|+50000
|+40000
|Patrick Rodgers
|N/A
|+50000
|+35000
|Zach Johnson
|N/A
|+50000
|+40000
|Thriston Lawrence
|N/A
|+50000
|+40000
|Padraig Harrington
|N/A
|+50000
|+40000
|Callum Tarren
|N/A
|+50000
|+35000
|Tony Finau
|N/A
|+50000
|+25000
|J.T. Poston
|N/A
|+50000
|+35000
|Lee Hodges
|N/A
|N/A
|+40000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|N/A
|N/A
|+40000
|Taylor Moore
|N/A
|N/A
|+40000
|Taylor Montgomery
|N/A
|N/A
|+40000
|Joel Dahmen
|N/A
|N/A
|+40000