Odds to win 2023 PGA Championship heading into Final Round

The final round of the 2023 PGA Championship is set to tee off on Sunday from the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY. The action will get started at 8 a.m. ET.

Brooks Koepka enters the final round sitting atop the leaderboard with a -6 through three rounds. Starting the third round tied four fourth, he shot a -4 on Saturday to vault to the top of the board. Right behind him are Viktor Hovland and Corey Connors, both of whom shot even par on Saturday and are currently tied for second at -5. The two entered the day in a three-way tie for first with Scottie Scheffler, whose +3 afternoon dropped him into a tie for fifth with Justin Rose. Sitting right behind that group is Rory McIlroy, who is in seventh after shooting a -1 on Saturday.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship prior to the final round from DraftKings Sportsbook: