Odds to win 2023 PGA Championship heading into Final Round

We take a look at updated odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship heading into the Final Round.

By DKNation Staff
Brooks Koepka walks down the eighth fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The final round of the 2023 PGA Championship is set to tee off on Sunday from the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY. The action will get started at 8 a.m. ET.

Brooks Koepka enters the final round sitting atop the leaderboard with a -6 through three rounds. Starting the third round tied four fourth, he shot a -4 on Saturday to vault to the top of the board. Right behind him are Viktor Hovland and Corey Connors, both of whom shot even par on Saturday and are currently tied for second at -5. The two entered the day in a three-way tie for first with Scottie Scheffler, whose +3 afternoon dropped him into a tie for fifth with Justin Rose. Sitting right behind that group is Rory McIlroy, who is in seventh after shooting a -1 on Saturday.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship prior to the final round from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2023 PGA Championship Odds after Round 3

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Brooks Koepka +115 −1400 −10000
Viktor Hovland +330 −500 −2500
Corey Conners +500 −300 −1800
Scottie Scheffler +850 −190 −1200
Bryson DeChambeau +1200 −140 −650
Rory McIlroy +2200 +120 −350
Justin Rose +2500 +140 −350
Tommy Fleetwood +30000 +900 +165
Shane Lowry +30000 +900 +170
Justin Suh +30000 +900 +150
Min Woo Lee +40000 +1200 +220
Stephan Jaeger +50000 +1600 +260
Victor Perez +50000 +1800 +280
Michael Block +60000 +2000 +320
Eric Cole +60000 +1800 +300
Patrick Reed +80000 +2200 +330
Patrick Cantlay +80000 +2000 +330
Kurt Kitayama +100000 +3500 +500
Ryan Fox +100000 +3000 +450
Cam Davis +100000 +3500 +450
Hideki Matsuyama +150000 +4500 +500
Adam Svensson +250000 +9000 +900
Tyrrell Hatton +250000 +10000 +1000
Cameron Smith +250000 +7500 +850
Keith Mitchell +250000 +7500 +800
Taylor Pendrith +250000 +10000 +1200
Sahith Theegala +250000 +5500 +700
K.H. Lee +500000 +50000 +13000
Mito Pereira +500000 +40000 +3500
Beau Hossler +500000 +40000 +5500
Jon Rahm +500000 +25000 +1800
Keegan Bradley +500000 +15000 +1400
Jordan Spieth +500000 +40000 +4500
Xander Schauffele +500000 +15000 +1400
Hayden Buckley +500000 +30000 +2200
Adam Scott +500000 +50000 +7000
Dustin Johnson +500000 +18000 +1600
Adam Hadwin +500000 +50000 +13000
Tom Hoge +500000 +50000 +11000
Lucas Herbert +500000 +50000 +13000
Dean Burmester +500000 +50000 +13000
Collin Morikawa +500000 +25000 +1800
Chris Kirk +500000 +25000 +1800
Thomas Pieters +500000 +40000 +5000
Sepp Straka +500000 +11000 +1100
Matthew NeSmith +500000 +35000 +3000
Max Homa +500000 +50000 +11000
Sam Stevens +500000 +50000 +18000
Alex Smalley +500000 +50000 +6500
Harold Varner +500000 +40000 +4500
Chez Reavie +500000 +50000 +9000
Nicolai Hojgaard +500000 +50000 +11000
Denny McCarthy N/A +50000 +35000
Adrian Meronk N/A +50000 +40000
Sihwan Kim N/A +50000 +40000
Justin Thomas N/A +50000 +40000
Thomas Detry N/A +50000 +40000
Yannik Paul N/A +50000 +40000
Matt Wallace N/A +50000 +40000
Phil Mickelson N/A +50000 +40000
Pablo Larrazabal N/A +50000 +40000
Patrick Rodgers N/A +50000 +35000
Zach Johnson N/A +50000 +40000
Thriston Lawrence N/A +50000 +40000
Padraig Harrington N/A +50000 +40000
Callum Tarren N/A +50000 +35000
Tony Finau N/A +50000 +25000
J.T. Poston N/A +50000 +35000
Lee Hodges N/A N/A +40000
Rikuya Hoshino N/A N/A +40000
Taylor Moore N/A N/A +40000
Taylor Montgomery N/A N/A +40000
Joel Dahmen N/A N/A +40000

