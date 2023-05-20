How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Tyson 250 truck race via live online stream

The NASCAR Truck Series returns to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina this weekend for the first time since 1996. The North Wilkesboro Speedway will host the 2023 Tyson 250 on Saturday, May 20. While the race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET, qualifying precedes it at 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1.

Information on the qualifying format has been hard to find. This weekend typically is reserved for the Cup Series All-Star race, which has a super unique qualifying format. Based on track size, though, it is safe to assume that this track will utilize two-lap qualifying for the Truck Series.

There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. Then each driver will run a single-truck, two-lap qualifier. The faster of their two laps will count toward the standings. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Tyson 250

Date: Saturday, May 20th

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list