How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Tyson 250 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Tyson 250 qualifying on Saturday at North Wilkesboro Speedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Ben Rhodes, driver of the #99 Farm Paint Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Darlington Raceway on May 12, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series returns to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina this weekend for the first time since 1996. The North Wilkesboro Speedway will host the 2023 Tyson 250 on Saturday, May 20. While the race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET, qualifying precedes it at 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1.

Information on the qualifying format has been hard to find. This weekend typically is reserved for the Cup Series All-Star race, which has a super unique qualifying format. Based on track size, though, it is safe to assume that this track will utilize two-lap qualifying for the Truck Series.

There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. Then each driver will run a single-truck, two-lap qualifier. The faster of their two laps will count toward the standings. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Tyson 250

Date: Saturday, May 20th
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Tyson 250 Truck Race Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Bubba Wallace 1
2 Kris Wright 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Johnny Sauter 04
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Norm Benning 6
8 Kyle Larson 7
9 Colby Howard 9
10 Corey Heim 11
11 Spencer Boyd 12
12 Hailie Deegan 13
13 Tanner Gray 15
14 Tyler Ankrum 16
15 Taylor Gray 17
16 Christian Eckes 19
17 Kaden Honeycutt 20
18 Josh Williams 22
19 Grant Enfinger 23
20 Rajah Caruth 24
21 Matt DiBenedetto 25
22 Chris Hacker 30
23 Bret Holmes 32
24 Josh Reaume 33
25 Jake Garcia 35
26 Zane Smith 38
27 Ross Chastain 41
28 Carson Hocevar 42
29 Daniel Dye 43
30 Lawless Alan 45
31 Akinori Ogata 46
32 William Byron 51
33 Stewart Friesen 52
34 Timmy Hill 56
35 Christopher Bell 61
36 Conner Jones 66
37 Parker Kligerman 75
38 Matt Crafton 88
39 Ty Majeski 98
40 Ben Rhodes 99

