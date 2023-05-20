 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Tyson 250 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Tyson 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Daniel Dye, driver of the #43 Race to stop Suicide Chevrolet, Corey Heim, driver of the #11 Safelite Toyota, and Hailie Deegan, driver of the #13 Ford Performance Ford, race during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 12, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR will be in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina for All-Star weekend. While this weekend typically focuses on the Cup Series, the Truck Series will host its first race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996. The Tyson 250 will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 1:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying taking place a few hours earlier at 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1.

This will only be the third Truck Series race held in North Wilkesboro and the first in over 25 years. NASCAR hasn’t released much information about the qualifying format for this race, but based on the race track's circuit size, we assume they will go with the two-lap format.

Following a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks, qualifying will begin. Each driver will run a single-truck, two-lap qualifier. The faster of each driver’s laps will count towards the standings. Whoever has the fastest lap from qualifying will earn the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s Tyson 250.

Kyle Larson heads into the weekend with the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +275 and is followed by William Byron (+350), Christopher Bell (+600), Zane Smith (+900) and Ty Majeski (+1400). Christian Eckes is coming off a win at last weekend’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 and has +1600 odds to take the checkered flag.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Tyson 250 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 Tyson 250 Truck Race Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Bubba Wallace 1
2 Kris Wright 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Johnny Sauter 04
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Norm Benning 6
8 Kyle Larson 7
9 Colby Howard 9
10 Corey Heim 11
11 Spencer Boyd 12
12 Hailie Deegan 13
13 Tanner Gray 15
14 Tyler Ankrum 16
15 Taylor Gray 17
16 Christian Eckes 19
17 Kaden Honeycutt 20
18 Josh Williams 22
19 Grant Enfinger 23
20 Rajah Caruth 24
21 Matt DiBenedetto 25
22 Chris Hacker 30
23 Bret Holmes 32
24 Josh Reaume 33
25 Jake Garcia 35
26 Zane Smith 38
27 Ross Chastain 41
28 Carson Hocevar 42
29 Daniel Dye 43
30 Lawless Alan 45
31 Akinori Ogata 46
32 William Byron 51
33 Stewart Friesen 52
34 Timmy Hill 56
35 Christopher Bell 61
36 Conner Jones 66
37 Parker Kligerman 75
38 Matt Crafton 88
39 Ty Majeski 98
40 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Nation