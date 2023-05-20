NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Tyson 250 Truck Series race

NASCAR will be in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina for All-Star weekend. While this weekend typically focuses on the Cup Series, the Truck Series will host its first race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996. The Tyson 250 will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 1:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying taking place a few hours earlier at 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1.

This will only be the third Truck Series race held in North Wilkesboro and the first in over 25 years. NASCAR hasn’t released much information about the qualifying format for this race, but based on the race track's circuit size, we assume they will go with the two-lap format.

Following a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks, qualifying will begin. Each driver will run a single-truck, two-lap qualifier. The faster of each driver’s laps will count towards the standings. Whoever has the fastest lap from qualifying will earn the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s Tyson 250.

Kyle Larson heads into the weekend with the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +275 and is followed by William Byron (+350), Christopher Bell (+600), Zane Smith (+900) and Ty Majeski (+1400). Christian Eckes is coming off a win at last weekend’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 and has +1600 odds to take the checkered flag.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Tyson 250 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.