How to watch the Tyson 250 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in action on Saturday, May 20. For the first time since 1996, the Truck Series returns to the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, with the Tyson 250. The race will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

This track has hosted two truck races in the past. In 1995 it was the Lowe’s 150 and then the Low’s 250 the following year. This will be the 10th race of the 2023 Truck Series season. Christian Eckes is coming off a win at the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 last weekend, with Grant Enfinger taking the checkered flag the week prior at the Heart of America 200.

How to watch the Tyson 250

Date: Saturday, May 20

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Tyson 250 on Fox will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.