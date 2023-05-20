Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: Picks and predictions for lightweight title fight

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko will meet Saturday night in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for multiple lightweight titles. The main card is scheduled to be starting at 10 p.m. ET. Haney and Lomachenko will make their way to the ring sometime after midnight depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles after defeating George Kambosos Jr twice last year. “The Dream” has transformed the boxing scene, dominating the lightweight division and at just 24-years-old he is at the doorsteps of his prime. After calling out Lomachenko a few years ago, Haney now gets a chance to demonstrate he is a proven star and successfully defend his undisputed lightweight crown.

Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) enters this fight winning his last three and looking to reclaim his status as undisputed lightweight champion. He held this distinction in 2020, before suffering a surprising loss to Teofimo Lopez. Prior to that loss, Lomachenko was considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Now, he looks to get some redemption and show that he still has some of that big fight DNA.

Haney comes into the bout as the favorite per, DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -260 favorite while Lomachenko is a +200 underdog. The favored fight outcome is a Haney win by decision at -160. A Lomachenko win by decision is +320, a Haney knockout is +600, and a Lomachenko knockout is +800. A draw sits at +1400.

Devin Haney-Vasiliy Lomachenko lightweight title bout predictions

Boxing fans have had quite the year as Haney-Lomachenko serves as a great follow up to Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia. Similar to that fight, this bout features two well accomplished fighters who each have enjoyed long stints of success in their division. Haney is a trainer’s dream, he seems to never get phased and has strong IQ in the ring along with a workhorse mentality.

On the other side, who can seriously question the footwork and technique of Lomachenko? Even at 35, he is undoubtedly one of the most skilled and disciplined fighters out there.

Haney will have to come out strong and set the tone. If this fight were back in 2019/2020, Lomachenko wins but respectfully today, Devin Haney is the bigger and stronger fighter. Haney has been waiting on this moment and like Tank, he will seize it. Haney by the points and a dominating wire-to-wire win.

Prediction: Devin Haney by unanimous decision