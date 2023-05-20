Full undercard for Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron women’s super lightweight fight

The undisputed women’s super lightweight title is up for grabs as Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) and Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) are scheduled for 10 rounds this Saturday, May 20 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Cameron is a replacement for Amanda Serrano, who pulled out of a highly anticipated rematch against Taylor due to injury. Now, a battle amongst two unbeaten super lightweights takes place for a chance at becoming the undisputed champion of the world.

Taylor-Cameron will be streamed on DAZN as the main card is set to start at 2 p.m. ET. The main event ring walks are projected for 5:30 p.m. depending on the length of the undercard.

Taylor is undoubtedly one of the premier faces of women’s boxing and will be making her first fight appearance in her hometown of Dublin since 2016. In her last bout, Taylor won by way of a unanimous decision over Karen Carabajal. She is currently the number one ranked women’s lightweight in the world, per Boxing Rec. Her clash against Serrano at Madison Square Garden in 2022 was dubbed the biggest women’s boxing match of all time, as she emerged victorious.

Cameron is a very talented fighter who is currently the undisputed women’s light welterweight champion of the world. Like Taylor, she has an unblemished record and in her last fight against Jessica McCaskill, she won by way of unanimous decision last November. Cameron holds a distinct advantage in size over Taylor, as she comes down in weight from welter to light.

Before Taylor and Cameron clash, the undercard features a couple of worthy contenders across multiple weight divisions. In the co-main event, Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) will face off in a 10-round super welterweight fight against Cecelia Braekhus (37-2, 8 KOs). The WBA women’s super welterweight title is up for grabs in this one. Harper enters this bout as a -500 favorite, while Braekhus is listed as a +340 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the main event, Taylor is favored to win with odds of -175, as Cameron sits as a +140 underdog. The favored method of victory is Taylor by decision those odds are listed as -130.

Full Card for Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron