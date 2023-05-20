Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron: PPV price, TV channel, live stream options for super lightweight title bout

The undisputed women’s super lightweight crown is on the line as Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) faces Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) this Saturday, May 20 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Cameron is a fill-in for Amanda Serrano, who pulled out of a highly anticipated rematch against Taylor due to injury. Now, a battle of two unbeaten super lightweights takes place for a chance at becoming the undisputed champion of the world.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron

Taylor-Cameron is set to start at 2 p.m. ET, as main event ring walks are projected for 5:30 p.m. depending on the length of the undercard.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Taylor is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Karen Carabajal last October and will be making her first fight appearance in her hometown of Dublin. She is the top-ranked women’s lightweight in the world and boasts a Hall of Fame career. Multiple gold medalist winner as an amateur, Taylor has held the WBA title since 2017, won the IBF title in 2018; and since 2019, has held reign over the WBC, WBO, and The Ring magazine titles.

Cameron is an ultra-talented fighter who is currently the undisputed women’s light welterweight champion of the world. Like Taylor, she is also undefeated and enters this bout after winning by way of unanimous decision over Jessica McCaskill last November. Cameron is coming down a bit in weight class, but holds a distinct advantage in size over Taylor, she now looks to shock the world and pull off an upset.

Fight odds

Taylor is a -175 favorite on the moneyline, while Cameron checks in as a +140 underdog. The favored method of victory is Taylor by decision at -130, as Cameron by decision is +220. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

